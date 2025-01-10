Samaritan Counseling Center Of The Fox Valley Provides Notice Of Data Security Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MENASHA, Wis., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley ("Samaritan") began providing notice of a data security event that may have impacted the privacy information related to certain residents of Wisconsin.

On November 18, 2024, Samaritan learned of suspicious activity in an employee's email account. In response, Samaritan immediately took steps to secure the affected account and initiated an investigation into the nature and scope of the event with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists. Through the investigation, Samaritan determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to employee email accounts and certain information contained therein. Samaritan subsequently conducted a comprehensive review of the data determined to be at risk to identify the type of information at issue and to whom it relates. On December 19, 2024, Samaritan completed its review of the impacted data and determined that the information potentially accessible may have included personal and protected health information. The information may include: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, health insurance information, and medical information. Samaritan is mailing notice letters to potentially affected individuals.

Information security remains one of the highest priorities for Samaritan. Samaritan evaluated its existing policies, procedures, and processes, including those related to cybersecurity, to determine whether additional measures are appropriate in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event.

Should individuals have questions regarding this incident, they may call the dedicated assistance line at (866) 362-1840 which is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time. Individuals may also write to Samaritan at 1205 Province Terrace, Menasha WI 54952.

