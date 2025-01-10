عربي


Aon Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call


1/10/2025 4:45:46 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, January 31, 2025, in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO of Aon, will host a conference call at 7:30 am CT on Friday, January 31, 2025. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at . A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's website at .

About Aon
 Aon plc
(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

