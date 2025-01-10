Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Date
1/10/2025 4:45:46 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2025.
About Aon
Aon plc
(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
Follow Aon on
LinkedIn ,
X ,
Facebook
and
Instagram .
Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's
newsroom
and sign up for news alerts
here .
Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622
Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024
SOURCE Aon plc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN10012025003732001241ID1109077952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.