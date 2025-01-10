Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 14, 2025 to of record on February 3, 2025.

About Aon

Aon plc

(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

