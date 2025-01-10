Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2024, short interest in 3,085 Global MarketSM securities totaled 12,137,206,474 shares compared with 11,912,589,852 shares in 3,063 Global issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 13, 2024. The end-of-December short interest represents 2.50 days compared with 2.65 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,643 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,331,105,942 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 31, 2024, compared with 2,179,343,976 shares in 1,672 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,728 Nasdaq® securities totaled 14,468,312,416 shares at the December 31, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,735 issues and 14,091,933,828 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.78 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.09 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

