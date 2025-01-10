AKELOS INC RECEIVES USPTO RENEWAL OF TRADEMARK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RENEWAL OF AKELOS REGISTRATION FOR ANOTHER 10 YEARS. SOLIDIFIES BRAND IDENTITY, ENHANCED PROTECTION

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Akelos Receives USPTO Renewal of Trademark________________________________________Akelos Inc. is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially accepted the renewal of the registration for the AKELOS trademark. Based on the acceptance of the Section 15 Reiteration of Incontestibility and Section 8 Declaration of Use, the renewal of the AKELOS registration for another 10 years solidifies the organization's brand identity, provides enhanced legal protection, and paves the way for continued growth and expansion.Founded in 2018, Akelos Inc. is a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain. The name“Akelos” is derived from the Greek words ἄκη (aké), meaning“cure” or“remedy” in ancient Greek, and ἄχος (áchos), meaning“pain” or“grief.”“We're absolutely delighted to complete this company milestone,” said Dr. Steven Fox, Chairman of Akelos Inc.“We believe that our company's name is something that physicians, patients, payors, and investors can connect with our mission of supporting the growing number of patients who suffer from neuropathic pain, a taxing condition with limited treatment options.”This trademark registration represents an important step forward for Akelos Inc., strengthening its foundation as the company progresses in developing innovative treatments for neuropathic pain. With its official trademark registration renewed, Akelos remains committed to its mission of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from chronic pain conditions.________________________________________About AkelosAkelos Inc. is engaged in a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop a unique receptor-targeting platform technology. The lead asset from the platform is a first-in-class, non-opioid drug with a novel mechanism of action, designed specifically for the non-addictive treatment of neuropathic pain. For more information, visit or connect with us on LinkedIn.________________________________________Akelos Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of issuance. Akelos Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect changes in our expectations or changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based.These statements include, among others, those related to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the cost, timing, and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process; budgets, expenditures, and financing plans; the need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; reliance on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations; and market opportunity and competition.________________________________________Investor Contact:Office of Dr. Steven FoxPhone: +1 212-953-1544Email: drstevefox@akelosinc.

DR STEVEN FOX

AKELOS INC

2129531544

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.