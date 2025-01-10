Finex Launched Get X2' Trading Competition To Celebrate The New Year

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Finex, an Indonesian broker with over a decade of success, launched a trading marathon campaign to start the New Year with 100% rebates and other attractive rewards.

Get X2 promo by FINEX

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2025 -, Finex started a month-long promotion, offering an engaging trading experience with gifts and a generous 100% rebate. Titled Get X2, the promo allows participants to exchange traded lots for valuable gifts and raffle tickets, receiving weekly rebates for every traded lot. Collected tickets will enable participants to join the live draw and compete for the grand prize.The promotion is only available exclusively to verified Finex traders with the Finex Trading application and MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Any existing or new trader automatically becomes a participant. To enjoy the full Get X2 experience, traders must activate rebates.Agung Wisnuaji, CEO of Finex, said: With Get X2, we are creating a place for our traders to feel the joy of year-end holidays and financial gains. The double benefit concept perfectly reflects this idea and rhymes with the festive New Year periodthe time of celebrations and gifts.The active trading phase of the Finex - Get X2 promo ends on. During this period, traders will trade lots to unlock digital and physical gifts, including subscriptions to trading services, Finex merchandise, gold, and high-tech devices.will mark the promo's finale, featuring the live raffle which requires participants to stake their collected tickets for a chance to win the grand prize a BYD M6 car.Derivative transactions involve high risks and high returns. By joining the Promo, you confirm that you have read and agreed to its terms and conditions.Hashtag: #Finex #trading #Forex #promo

About Finex

Finex is a regulated Forex broker based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Finex provides competitive conditions for trading Forex currencies, commodities, and indices. Established in 2012, Finex is supervised by BAPPEBTI (Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency), an Indonesian regulatory body, which ensures the protection of traders' funds by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.



