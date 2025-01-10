عربي


Salmiya Overomes Al-Nasr In Zain Football League


1/10/2025 3:05:33 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Salmiya overcame Al-Nasr on Friday with a 2-0 score in the tenth round of Zain football league, at a match held at Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.
Salmiya's total scores has increased to 17 points ranking fifth, while Al-Nasr has retained four points ranking ninth. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

