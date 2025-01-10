Salmiya Overomes Al-Nasr In Zain Football League

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Salmiya overcame Al-Nasr on Friday with a 2-0 score in the tenth round of Zain league, at a match held at Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium. Salmiya's total scores has increased to 17 points ranking fifth, while Al-Nasr has retained four points ranking ninth. (end) sad

