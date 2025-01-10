Supervisory Board Of LEG Immobilien SE Extends Contracts Of Management Board

(MENAFN- EQS Group) The Supervisory Board decided today on the long-term composition of the Management Board of LEG Immobilien SE. It was unanimously decided to adjust and extend the contracts of all three members of the Management Board. This ensures that the company's successful development can be continued consistently and with a high degree of personnel continuity.

Dr. Kathrin Köhling (41) has been reappointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Officer (CFO) of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2025. She has held this office since April 1, 2023.

Dr. Volker Wiegel (48) has been reappointed as a member of the Management Board and Chief Operation Officer (COO) of the company for a period of three years with effect from January

1, 2026. He has held the position since June 1, 2019.

Lars von Lackum (49) has been reappointed as a member of the Management Board and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of five years with effect from January 1, 2026. Von Lackum was first appointed to the Management Board of LEG Immobilien SE as CDO with effect from January 1, 2019, and has been CEO since June 1, 2019.

Michael Zimmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is pleased:“With today's personnel decisions, the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien SE is rewarding the excellent performance of one of the youngest and most successful management teams in the housing industry and sending an important signal of continuity in times of ongoing change. We are very much looking forward to continuing our work together and have many plans for the future. As a leading housing company, LEG will continue to pursue a sustainable and value-driven course as a responsible landlord and attractive employer with its well-perceived management team.”

About LEG

With around 167,000 rental flats (2024) and around 500,000 residents, LEG SE is a leading listed housing company in Germany. The company has eight branches and is also represented at selected locations with personal contacts on site. LEG SE generated income of EUR 1.241 billion from its core business of letting and leasing in the 2023 financial year, with an average rent of EUR 6.58 (l-f-l) per square metre. With a share of around one fifth of social housing and its ongoing commitment to efficient climate protection in the housing industry, including the establishment of green, digital start-ups for the smart control of existing heating systems (termios), the installation and maintenance of highly efficient air-to-air heat pumps (dekarbo) and digital, serial full refurbishment (RENOWATE), LEG underlines its sustainable commitment in various areas.

Contact Investor Relations:

Frank Kopfinger

Phone +49 211 45 68-550

E-mail: ...

Contact Press:

Sabine Jeschke

Phone +49 211 45 68-325

E-mail: ...

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an invitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities.

To the extent that we express forecasts or expectations in this document or make forward-looking statements, these statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien SE. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that LEG Immobilien SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but do not claim to be correct in the future. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed.