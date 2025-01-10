Prince Ghazi Attends Part Of Inauguration Ceremony Of Latin Baptism Church Of Jesus Christ In Al-Maghtas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Maghtas, Jan. 10 (Petra)-- Deputizing for King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, Senior Adviser to the King for Religious and Cultural Affairs and Personal Envoy, attended part of the opening ceremony of the Latin Church of the Baptism of Jesus Christ in Al-Maghtas, which is connected to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Jordan, on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II on Friday. His Holiness Pope Francis' personal envoy, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, were present at the service.In his opening remarks, Patriarch Pizzaballa thanked His Majesty King Abdullah II for his support of Christian holy sites in Jordan and Jerusalem, particularly for the development of the Baptism Site, which is now prepared to receive thousands of Christian pilgrims from all over the world and from different sects.In his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baptism Site, Pizzaballa also praised His Majesty the King's envoy, His Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, for his backing of the building of a distinguished Latin church on the property. Patriarch Pizzaballa thanked His Holiness Pope Francis, who was represented by Cardinal Parolin, Nadim Muasher and his family for their generous donation, which covered the majority of the church's construction costs, the Hungarian government representatives who contributed a portion of the construction costs, and all the benefactors who helped make this happen."Jordan is a holy land to which pilgrims come from all over the world," said Patriarch Pizzaballa, emphasizing the message of love and togetherness radiating from this sacred location. He invited pilgrims from globally to visit this church, the Baptism Site, and other Christian pilgrimage sites in Jordan.With His Majesty's representative present, the church's principal donor, Nadim Muasher, gave Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa the keys to the building and thanked His Majesty for granting a piece of land for the construction of a Latin church at the Baptism Site, a gift to Jordan and to all those who have visited the site over the years. He emphasized that the church will enhance religious tourism to the Kingdom.In the presence of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Pope Benedict XVI blessed the church's foundation stone on May 10, 2009.