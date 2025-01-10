T-Mobile Stands Prepared As Wildfires Impact Southern California (Updated 1/9)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Status

T-Mobile's network has held strong. We have restored roughly half of the sites that were impacted by commercial power loss. As conditions safely allow, our teams are evaluating impacted sites in Altadena, Duarte, Calabasas, Malibu, Fillmore and Agoura Hills, and continuing to deploy and refuel portable generators to sites until commercial power is restored.

Today T-Mobile and Starlink opened up T-Mobile Starlink Direct-to-Cellular service over impacted areas of Southern California to deliver wireless emergency alerts and SMS and enable 911 texting. While SpaceX's direct-to-cell constellation has not been fully deployed, we are once again temporarily making this early test version available for those who need it most.

First Responder and Community Support

T-Mobile continues to engage with federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies across California to help ensure critical connectivity, including deploying connectivity solutions like Wi-Fi routers at incident command posts at Zuma Beach in Malibu and Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

T-Mobile teams are on the ground in local communities offering free Wi-Fi connectivity and device charging 24/7 at the following locations. Please check back for updates as locations may change.

T-Mobile Freemont & Huntington retail store: 1318 Huntington Dr., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Customer Relief and Store Locations

As previously shared, we are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre who do not currently have this as part of their service plan through Wednesday January 15.

Mint and Ultra Mobile are supporting impacted customers in Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre.



Mint Mobile: Customers on 5GB, 15GB and 20GB plans will have their high-speed data allotment increased to 50GB through their current billing cycle, all of which can be used as hotspot. Customers on Mint's Unlimited plan will have their high-speed allotment increased to 2TB with no restrictions on hotspot. Ultra Mobile: Customers on plans with a data allotment will have their high-speed data allotment increased to 50GB through their current billing cycle, all of which can be used as hotspot. Customers on Ultra's Unlimited or Unlimited+ plans will have their hotspot allotment increased to 2TB through their current billing cycle.

Some stores are temporarily closed or operating on reduced hours. Please use our store locator for updates.

How to Help

We encourage everyone to donate to our partner, the American Red Cross, which is providing comfort, support and relief. We are also matching our employee donations 2:1 through Benevity from now through January 23.

Update: January 8, 2025

Concessions

We are offering unlimited talk, text and data for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Assurance Wireless customers in the cities of Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles, Palisades, Pasadena and Sierra Madre who do not currently have this as part of their service plan, effective Wednesday January 8 through Wednesday January 15.

Community Support

Our teams are on standby to deploy relief supplies, including Wi-Fi, device charging and“power packs” for charging, as conditions safely allow.

First Responder Support

T-Mobile for Government is actively engaged with numerous federal, state and local officials and emergency management agencies across the region including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and numerous city emergency operation centers. They are coordinating with California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department to support first responder command posts and staging sites ensuring critical connectivity.

Employee

We are reaching out to our employees in affected areas to ensure their safety and understand any impacts to them and their families. Our focus is to provide support, particularly to those who may have evacuated or have damage to their homes.

Some locations may be operating under reduced hours or closed. For updates on local store operations, including temporary closures or modified hours, please use our store locator .

For more on our emergency response efforts, visit T-Mobile Emergency Response . Follow @TMobileNews on X for the latest updates.

January 7, 2025

Strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions sparked a rapidly growing fire in Pacific Palisades, California forcing mandatory evacuations in some areas and power shutoffs by local utility companies to reduce additional fire risk. With the Eaton Canyon fire above Altadena and other Southern California areas at risk, T-Mobile is actively monitoring weather conditions and taking steps to ensure our customers, communities and first responders stay connected.

Network

Our teams are actively supporting impacted areas in the following ways:



Network Resilience : Across California, we have hardened and reinforced our network with generators should commercial power loss occur. Overlapping coverage in some areas may help reduce service interruptions. Our emergency teams have 600 permanent and portable generators in the impacted Southern California areas, with almost 200 portable generators already deployed to maintain service during commercial power outages. AI in T-Mobile's Network: Our Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) and automatic antenna tilting technologies enhance signal strength, expand coverage, and prevent congestion, helping to ensure reliable service as wildfires evolve.

First Responders

We are coordinating with federal, state and local public safety agencies, including California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES)'s State Operations Center (SOC) in Sacramento and local officials in the impacted areas, to identify command posts and communication needs for public safety and to meet the needs of first responders and other agencies.

Eligible first responders and critical infrastructure customers can register for Wireless Priority Service (WPS) to access priority coverage at no cost. For communication assistance, agencies can contact our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email ... .

For more on our emergency response efforts, visit T-Mobile Emergency Response . Follow @TMobileNews on X for the latest updates.