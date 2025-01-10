The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi Receives NAACP Outstanding International Motion Picture Nomination!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi

ArtMattan Films is proud to announce that The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi has been nominated for the NAACP's Outstanding International Motion Picture Award.

- ArtMattan FilmsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce that The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi has been nominated for the NAACP's Outstanding International Motion Picture Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates the film's powerful storytelling and global impact.The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi tells the story of a young math genius from a Kenyan village who develops a revolutionary algorithm to play the stock market from his mud hut. This film is a compelling story about innovation, perseverance, and the potential of Africa's youth.Directed by Charles Uwagbai , the film stars Thamela Mpumlwana as Kipkemboi and Elsie Abang as Chepchirchir. Their performances bring a deeply human element to the high-stakes narrative.The film is in excellent company. The other nominees in the category are:●El lugar de la otra (Netflix)●Emilia Pérez (Netflix)●Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)●The Seed of the Sacred Fig (NEON)ArtMattan Films is honored that The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi has been selected for this prestigious nomination, which further solidifies the film's significance and ArtMattan Films' commitment to sharing diverse global stories with audiences.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N'Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: ...ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films is celebrating 32 years of exposing US audiences to films about the human experience of people of color worldwide.. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, The Pirogue, White Lies and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and more recently The Last Tree, A Son (Un Fils), The Sleeping Negro, As Far As I can Walk and Dancing the Twist in Bamako among others. More info at

