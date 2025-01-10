India To Seek Global Partnerships For Sustainable Innovation At WEF Meet In Davos

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) India will highlight its achievements in advancing AI, frontier technologies and expanding its capacities to seek global partnerships for driving sustainable innovation at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, set to take place from January 20-24 at Davos in Switzerland, according to a Commerce and statement issued on Friday.

India's progress resonates with WEF 2025's theme: "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age" as the country is at the forefront of exploring solutions across the five key workstreams -Reimagining growth, Investing in People, Rebuilding trust, Industries in the intelligent Age, and Safeguarding the Planet, the statement said.

With an emphasis on fostering international partnerships and driving sustainable innovation, India's participation at this prestigious gathering underscores its commitment to shaping a brighter, more interconnected future, the statement explained.

The Indian delegation will be led by a high-level team of ministers including Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary.

The delegation will also include high-level representatives from six Indian states - Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala - who will showcase the region's industrial advancements, investment opportunities, and success stories as part of India's ongoing economic transformation.

The team will be participating in a series of panel discussions, roundtables, and Government-to-Business (G2B) and Government-to-Government (G2G) engagements at the prestigious Davos Congress Centre. The delegations will also contribute to sessions at India's Pavilion, alongside other global political and business leaders covering the topics of Sustainability and Trust, Food Security, Economic Partnership Driving Investments, Infrastructure as Enabler, Supply Chain Diversification, Chemicals Investment Opportunity, Innovation and Technology Leadership, and AI for Process Transformation.

India will also be participating in the "AI and FDI: Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Investment" session, which will be co-organised by Invest India & WAIPA and supported by World Investment for Development Alliance (WIDA), a global platform of 13 organisations that create synergies and maximise impact through joint advocacy and actions, focusing on promoting sustainable and inclusive investment.

More than 65 Indian business representatives will attend the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, with several Indian companies setting up Lounges to showcase their offerings. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, will play a pivotal role by organising sessions and media panels to highlight various aspects of India's growth story.

India's impressive economic growth continues to capture global attention with foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows surpassing $1 trillion since April 2000. This accomplishment is further highlighted by a nearly 26 per cent increase in FDI, which reached $42.1 billion in the fiscal year's first half. This upward trajectory underscores India's growing appeal as a prime destination for global investment, driven by strategic policy initiatives, a thriving business ecosystem, and enhanced international competitiveness, the official statement added.