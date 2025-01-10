8-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Gujarat School Second Death After Karnataka Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cardiac arrest : An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died of a suspected cardiac arrest in her school, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, stated officials.

The girl, identified as Gargi Ranpara, collapsed in Zebar School for Children located in Thaltej area, Gujarat in the morning. The have launched a probe into the matter to find the exact reason behind her death.

The Gujarat school girl's death is the second case in two days that children have died due to cardiac arrests. On Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl collapsed and died in her school in Karnataka.

Gujarat school child death: How did the girl die

Although the child, Gargi Ranpara was normal when she came to school in the morning, she started feeling uneasy while on her way to her classroom. The girl sat on a chair, and fell unconscious soon after. Gargi was then taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared that she had suffered a cardiac arrest, said the Gujarat school principal, reported PTI.

In the CCTV video shared by the school management, Gargi Ranpara can be seen walking in the lobby and going towards her classroom. But on her way, she sits on a chair in the lobby due to uneasiness. She can later be seen sliding from the chair after getting unconscious in the presence of teachers and other students there.

School girl dies in Karnataka

Earlier this week, an eight-year-old student named Tejaswini, from Chamarajanagar, located 160 km from Bengaluru, tragically collapsed and passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Similar to how the school girl passed away in Gujarat, Tejaswini also felt dizzy, lost her balance, and collapsed in the school corridors while she was with her classmates.

The school staff had quickly rushed Tejaswini to JSS Hospital, where she received immediate treatment. Despite the efforts of the medical team, she could not recover, and the doctors later declared that she had died of cardiac arrest.