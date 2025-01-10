Jonny Gomes, Former MLB World Series Champion, Joins Board Of Directors At Nor Cal Oaks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Petaluma native aims to help Nor Cal Oaks expand its reach and continue developing young players on and off the field

SONOMA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jonny Gomes , former MLB standout and World Series champion, will join the Board of Directors at Nor Cal Oaks , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the development of skilled baseball and softball players.

Founded by executive, Joe Poletto , Nor Cal Oaks is designed to build strong character and life skills in a fun and positive environment, while also developing the qualities of discipline, goal setting, teamwork, and leadership.

"I'm extremely excited to give back to the community I grew up in," says Gomes. "I developed my love of baseball right here, and I can't wait to get involved and inspire young players to go after their dreams whether it's on the diamond, in the classroom, or beyond."

Gomes' addition to the Nor Cal Oaks Board of Directors further highlights the organization's commitment to providing the youth of the community with inspirational former and current players who are invested in helping create a positive and enriching environment for athletic and personal growth.

"Jonny has always been involved in charitable works , so it seemed like a natural move to invite him to join an organization that speaks directly to his passion for the game," says Poletto, founder. "As a two-time World Series champion, his presence, guidance, and input are invaluable for our organization's future and for the future of our players."

As a 13-year veteran of Major League Baseball, Gomes built a reputation for his hustle and determination, earning the name "Hacksaw Jonny Gomes" for his intense style of play.

"When I commit myself to something, I commit to it one thousand percent," says Gomes. "Nor Cal Oaks is an incredible organization and I'm excited to bring more instructors and talent to the Oaks.

There's big things to come in 2025."

Nor Cal Oaks is open to baseball and softball players aged 10-14 throughout Sonoma County. Tryouts are held annually each spring and fall.

To learn more or to donate to Nor Cal Oaks, please visit:

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. Poletto is the founder of Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company, as well as Asterlight , an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects which he launched in 2019. Poletto is also the founder of Blue Rose Music , an independent record label based in Nashville, TN, as well as Nor Cal Oaks and Blue Rose Foundation , both charitable foundations helping children succeed. Poletto is also the Co-Founder of Indie Pro , and independent sports agency that advises and represents both amateur and professional baseball players.

About Jonny Gomes

Jonny Gomes is a professional baseball coach and former

MLB outfielder. Gomes played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals. He is a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, as well as the 2012 recipient of the Dave Stewart Community Service Award. Gomes is currently involved in several charitable endeavors and devotes much of his time to giving back to the community.

Contact:

Justin Murphy, [email protected]



SOURCE Nor Cal Oaks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED