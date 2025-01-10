Binance Lists Chaingpt (CGPT): Unlocking A New Era For AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 10th, 2025, Chainwire

ChainGPT (CGPT ), a pioneer in blockchain AI solutions is delighted to be listed on Binance, the world's leading exchange.

The inclusion of ChainGPT (CGPT) on Binance represents an important development for both the project and the exchange's users. ChainGPT focuses on utilizing AI to address challenges in the blockchain space, aligning with Binance's commitment to supporting innovative technologies.

This listing increases the global visibility of ChainGPT and improves the accessibility and tradability of CGPT tokens for Binance's extensive user base. Additionally, it contributes to ChainGPT's efforts to expand its ecosystem and provide AI-driven tools and solutions for developers and businesses.

Details of the Listing:



Trading Pairs : CGPT/USDC, CGPT/USDT

Deposit Availability : Deposits for ChainGPT (CGPT) are now open, allowing users to prepare for trading.

Withdrawal Opening : Withdrawals will be available starting January 11, 2024, at 13:00 (UTC) . Listing Fee : Binance has waived the listing fee for this token.

Along with ChainGPT, AIXBT by Virtuals (AIXBT), and Cookie DAO (COOKIE) will also be listed on Binance. For further details, users can visit Binance's official announcements page.

About ChainGPT

Incepted in 2023, ChainGPT is a leading provider of AI-powered tools for the blockchain and Web3 industries. It emerged as a project to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and AI, creating innovative solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging advanced AI techniques, ChainGPT enhances blockchain functionality with its tools and applications, including SDKs and APIs for automated smart contract generation, a Web3 AI chatbot, an NFT generator, and an IDO launchpad. With established partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders such as Google, Nvidia, and BNB Chain, ChainGPT continues to pioneer efficient and user-friendly AI solutions in the blockchain space.

As a relatively young but rapidly growing project, ChainGPT's mission is to revolutionize the intersection of blockchain and AI, with a vision to unlock the potential of autonomous AI agents in Web3.

