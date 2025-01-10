Alphyn To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Alphyn , a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics®, announced today that CEO Neal Koller will present at the following investor during Healthcare Week in San Francisco next week:



Biotech Showcase, Jan. 13 at 10:45 a.m. at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Redefining Every Stage of (RESI) JPM, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Mr. Koller will present as a finalist in the RESI Innovators Pitch Challenge. NEXUS 2025, Jan. 14 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hanger in South San Francisco

Mr. Koller will provide a corporate overview, including the latest developments in the company's clinical programs for its lead product candidate, Zabalafin Hydrogel , for atopic dermatitis (AD), and a second candidate for epidermolysis bullosa, a collection of rare and sometimes fatal skin diseases. Zabalafin Hydrogel, set to begin Phase 2b clinical trials this year, is in development to be the first single topical therapeutic to treat all the problems of AD - the bacterial cause and exacerbation of the disease, as well as treating the itch, inflammation, and infection that diminish quality of life and make the disease so difficult to manage.

ABOUT ALPHYN BIOLOGICS

Alphyn Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics® for severe and prevalent skin diseases based on its

Zabalafin Platform . Its lead product candidate, Zabalafin Hydrogel, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema. Zabalafin Hydrogel has demonstrated strong efficacy in Phase 2a clinical trials. Alphyn believes Zabalafin will be the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch and to directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares. Zabalafin also directly treats infected AD skin and directly treats AD's inflammation. Clinical trial results of Zabalafin Hydrogel suggest it has the potential to be the first AD treatment that is worry-free for safe long-term, continuous use. Alphyn's Zabalafin Platform has multiple bioactive compounds and therefore multiple mechanisms of action to support a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential efficacy, safety, side effect, patient tolerability, and regulatory marketing authorization advantages. Alphyn is based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and has wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Austria. The company became operational in 2020 and has raised approximately $16 million.

