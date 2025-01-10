Media Statement: Committee On Arts And Culture Extends Condolences To Shebeleza Family

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has noted with a heavy heart the passing of another artist, Mr Victor Bogopane, better known as Doc Shebeleza. He passed away on Thursday, aged 51.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the fraternity on the passing of Doc Shebeleza,” said the Chairperson.

“Ingwazi brought a fresh perspective and entertainment value to the kwaito genre in the early 2000s. The heavens better be organising something big for our artists, or why would they leave us like this.”

Mr McGluwa said this sad loss was made worse by the fact that Afro-pop sensation Ms Winnie Khumalo is yet to be buried.“Doc Shebeleza's passing is painful as he was destined for so much more than he realised in his young life.”

He was instrumental in kwaito circles and founded and mentored groups like Amasgumfete.“He was a typical musician and entertainer who easily connected with his audiences by melody and dance moves. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr McGluwa said.

