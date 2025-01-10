Medical Refrigerators Market To Reach USD 6.83 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Vaccine Demand And Healthcare Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global medical refrigerators market was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.83 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for precise and reliable cold storage solutions in the healthcare sector, including hospitals, blood banks, pharmaceutical companies, and research laboratories.Market DriversMedical refrigerators are specialized refrigeration units designed to maintain precise temperature control and meet the stringent requirements of healthcare storage applications. These refrigerators play a critical role in preserving vaccines, blood products, medications, and laboratory samples, ensuring their efficacy and safety. Several factors are driving the growth of the medical refrigerators marketThe global focus on immunization programs, particularly in response to pandemic outbreaks has significantly increased the demand for advanced cold storage solutions. Medical refrigerators equipped with advanced temperature monitoring systems ensure the safe storage of vaccines and contribute to reducing wastage.Growing awareness regarding blood donation and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases have amplified the need for blood banks and plasma storage facilities. Medical refrigerators provide the precise temperature ranges required for preserving blood components, driving their adoption in healthcare facilities.The biopharmaceutical industry's rapid growth has necessitated the development of reliable storage solutions for biologics and specialty drugs, which are highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. This trend is boosting the demand for medical refrigerators tailored for pharmaceutical storage.Get a Sample Report of Medical Refrigerators Market @Prominent Key Players:. Blue Star Limited (Medical Refrigerators, Freezers). Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Medical Refrigerators, Blood Bank Refrigerators). Felix Storch, Inc. (Summit Medical Refrigerators, Laboratory Refrigerators). Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Ultra-Low Freezers, Lab Refrigerators, Vaccine Storage Units). Aucma (Medical Refrigerators, Chest Freezers). Helmer Scientific, (Blood Bank Refrigerators, Pharmacy Refrigerators). PHC Holdings Corporation (Biomedical Freezers, Medical Refrigerators). Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Medical Refrigerators, Freezers). Haier Biomedical (Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers, Medical Refrigerators). Vestfrost Solutions (Medical Refrigerators, Freezers). LEC Medical (Laboratory Refrigerators, Medical Refrigerators). Follett LLC (Ice and Water Dispensers, Pharmacy Refrigerators). Standex International Corporation (Medical Refrigerators, Ultra-Low Freezers). Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited (Medical Refrigerators, Cryogenic Freezers). Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Biomedical Freezers, Medical Refrigerators). Liebherr Group (Medical Refrigerators, Pharma Freezers). Dometic Group (Medical Refrigerators, Portable Fridges). VWR International (Laboratory Refrigerators, Ultra-Low Freezers). Indrel (Medical Refrigerators, Vaccine Storage Units). B Medical Systems (Blood Bank Refrigerators, Vaccine Freezers)Segmentation AnalysisBy Product Type. Blood Bank Refrigerator & Plasma. Laboratory Refrigerator. Pharmacy Refrigerator. Chromatography Refrigerator. Enzyme Refrigerator. Ultra-Low-Temperature freezers. Cryogenic Storage SystemsBlood bank refrigerators dominated the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 38% of the market share. These units are widely used in hospitals and blood banks to store whole blood, red blood cells, and plasma at specific temperatures. The growing prevalence of blood-related disorders and an increase in surgical procedures are driving the demand for this segment. Blood banks, hospitals and clinics depends on these special refrigerators to store blood, plasma, and other blood-derived products at an exact temperature to while keeping these products functional and intact. These products must be kept within a specified temperature range to avoid degradation and ensure patient safety. These refrigerators are used by blood banks for the storage of donated blood for transfusion while plasma freezers are essential for freezing and preserving plasma for medical treatments. The products have continuously high demand and the regulatory standards regarding the proper storage of blood and plasma are stringent, which is why the segment accounts for a significant share of the global market.By End Use. Blood Banks. Pharmaceutical Companies. Hospital & Pharmacies. Research Institutes. Medical Labroratories. Diagnostic CentreIn 2023, the Hospitals & Pharmacies segment accounted for a market share greater than 32%. It is also very useful for hospitals and pharmacies because medical refrigerators are used to store many temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, insulin, blood, biologics, and essential medicines. These are required to be kept at certain temperatures to keep them effective and safe. This segment continues to grow as immunity to low-cost & patented drugs, vaccines & life-saving treatments becomes regular and growing. In addition, the increasing global expansion of hospitals and pharmacies due to developments in hospital care, the rising geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic disorders are further expected to stimulate the need for medical refrigerators.Buy Full Research Report on Medical Refrigerators Market 2024-2032 @Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America led the market with more than 38% of the market share owing to the advancement in healthcare infrastructure and demand for reliable refrigeration solutions in the region. A globally evolved healthcare system with advanced facilities in need of continuous and secure storage services for pharmaceuticals vaccines and biological samples. With the rapid adoption of healthcare technologies which require cold chain logistics, this demand is getting elevated as well, to preserve sensitive medical supplies during transportation and storage. Moreover, authorities such as the FDA have set strict regulations and standards, and these regulations require maintaining certain temperatures for storing medical products to retain efficacy and safety after their storage.Europe is another significant market for medical refrigerators, driven by the region's focus on healthcare quality and patient safety. The European Union's stringent regulations regarding the storage of pharmaceuticals and biologics are fostering the adoption of advanced refrigeration systems. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading contributors to the market, supported by the presence of major healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.Recent Developments in the Medical Refrigerators Market. March 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new line of energy-efficient medical refrigerators equipped with advanced temperature monitoring systems. These products are designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and reliable cold storage solutions in the healthcare sector.. January 2024: Haier Biomedical introduced a range of IoT-enabled medical refrigerators with real-time monitoring and remote access capabilities. These innovations aim to enhance user convenience and compliance with regulatory standards.. February 2024: PHC Corporation unveiled a high-capacity blood bank refrigerator with advanced cooling technology to ensure uniform temperature distribution. This product is specifically designed to meet the storage needs of large-scale blood banks and hospitals.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. 