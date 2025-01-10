Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Worth $23.18 Billion By 2030, Driven By Advancements In Vehicle Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market ," The automotive regenerative braking system market was valued at $5.66 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $23.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030. The automotive regenerative braking system is a kinetic energy recovery system employed in energy-saving vehicles that recovers the energy lost during braking and then uses this energy to recharge the battery of vehicle. The amount of recoverable energy depends upon vehicle speed & stopping pattern. Furthermore, 5%-10% of transmitted energy can be saved by using a regenerative braking system. Presently, energy recovery systems in vehicles are used in passenger as well as commercial vehicles to improve fuel economy & reduce vehicular emissions. As a result, the need for regenerative braking system market has evolved to develop a better fuel economy, gaining significant growth in the global automotive industry.In addition, the automotive regenerative braking system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to adoption of regenerative braking system in every automobile, increase in sales of electric cars, and proliferation of component manufacturers in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific held over 75% of the market revenue share in 2020, which was driven by multiple electric vehicle manufacturers, including Toyota, SAIC, BAIC, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation & Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Furthermore, industry participants expand their production facilities in India, Japan, and China to serve a more extensive consumer base. For instance, in 2021, the AISIN Corporation announced its business expansion plan by 2025 with the investment of 110 billion yen to ensure the target of reducing carbon emissions by developing the economy of EVs with the improvements in electric units, thermal management, cooperative regenerative braking system, and body products. Thus, increase in adoption and implementation of strategies to enhance vehicle efficiency significantly boost the growth of regenerative braking system during the forecast period .COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS.The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the overall automotive industry and electric vehicle industry..As per the data released by the Society of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers (SMEV), new EV registration of all types of electric vehicles during FY21 dropped by 20 % compared with the number of new EV registrations in FY20..In addition, amid pandemic numerous players are trying to devise different approaches to keep up with the condition by using electric vehicles for medical supplies as it provides affordable transportation with excellent maneuverability..Moreover, the overall service activities of market players have declined, owing to drastic fall of demand in the cash usage to prevent the risk of contamination..Presently, world is getting back on track slowly with the new restriction and policies along with a significant recovery in product sales across the retail sector. The automotive regenerative braking system market is categorized on the basis of system, vehicle type, propulsion type, and region. Depending on the system, it is categorized into electric, hydraulics, and others. According to vehicle type, it is segmented into two-wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle. As per propulsion type, the market has been classified into BEV, HEV, and PHEV. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.On the basis of system, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 16.9%during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. The report includes analysis of the hydraulics and other segments.The global automotive regenerative braking system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the market. Key Players:-Advics Co., Ltd.,AISIN Corporation,Continental AG,DENSO Corporation,Faurecia,Hyundai Mobis,Maxwell Technologies,Robert Bosch GmbH,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Mazda Motor Corporation. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY✦By system, the electric segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.✦Depending on vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.✦On the basis of propulsion type, the BEV segment is projected to lead the global automotive regenerative braking system market owing to higher CAGR .✦Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

