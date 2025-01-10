United Arab Emirates (UAE) Condemns Terrorist Attack On Presidential Palace In Chad

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the attack on the Presidential Palace in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, which resulted in one death and a number of injuries to innocent people.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the and people of Chad, and to the family of the victim of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.