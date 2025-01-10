(MENAFN- APO Group)

President William Ruto has officially inaugurated the newly established Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.



The new campus is set to enhance healthcare education by equipping students with the skills needed to support Universal Coverage (UHC) locally and beyond. Speaking during the event, President Ruto announced plans for the construction of a 200-bed capacity hostel to bolster the campus infrastructure and provide a conducive learning environment.



He also revealed the government's initiative to hire 400 additional lecturers to strengthen the capacity of KMTC campuses nationwide. In his address, the President highlighted the critical role of the Social Health Authority (SHA) registration in achieving affordable and accessible healthcare for all Kenyans. He urged local leaders and communities to actively support the initiative.



Accompanying the President were Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Ms. Mary Muthoni, and other leaders. The visit underscores the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare systems and advancing education in underserved regions.

