Access Restrictions, Looting And Shortages Add To Gaza Hunger Crisis: UN

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Jan 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – Critical shortages, severe access restrictions and violent armed looting, are contributing to a hunger crisis across the Gaza Strip, UN humanitarians said, yesterday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said, aid partners had exhausted all supplies at their warehouses, at a time when Israeli authorities continue to deny most requests to bring food assistance from the Erez West crossing to areas south of Wadi Gaza.

OCHA also said, 120,000 metric tonnes of food assistance is stranded outside Gaza. The food is enough for the entire population for more than three months.

UN partners warned that, if additional supplies are not received, the distribution of food parcels to hungry families will remain extremely limited. More than 50 community kitchens, providing more than 200,000 meals daily, to people in central and southern Gaza, would also be at risk of shutting down in the coming days.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that, as of Monday, only five of 20 bakeries supported by WFP are still operational across the Gaza Strip, all in North Gaza governorate. To stay up and running, the bakeries must rely on continued fuel deliveries by partners from southern Gaza.

OCHA warned that, the lack of fuel to power generators is also crippling Gaza's health system, putting the lives of patients at risk.

“Despite ongoing challenges, we and our partners are working to reach people throughout the Strip with critical support,” the office said.“Across Gaza, between Dec 22 and Wednesday, our partners report that some 560,000 people received primary and secondary healthcare services.”

The office said, the continuing hostilities in North Gaza governorate have severely disrupted healthcare services for survivors who remain there. Access to Al Awda Hospital in Jabalya – the only hospital in North Gaza still partially functioning – is extremely limited.

OCHA said that, the Israeli Zionist authorities continue to deny UN-led efforts, including the most recent attempt on Wednesday, to reach North Gaza governorate.

The humanitarians said that, across the Gaza Strip, out of 15 coordinated humanitarian movements, the Israeli authorities facilitated only five missions, while four were impeded, three were denied and another three were cancelled due to security or logistical challenges.

The office also said, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Oct, 2023; most of the fatalities were women and children. Eight newborn babies died of hypothermia in the last month alone.

OCHA said, relentless operations by the brutal Israeli Zionist Forces, are causing mass casualties and widespread destruction. The conditions are particularly alarming in besieged North Gaza, where the movement of humanitarian personnel is heavily restricted.

Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said,“The secretary-general again strongly condemns the widespread killing of – and injury to – civilians, especially women and children, in this conflict. He calls on all to respect international humanitarian law and demands the protection of all civilians. Civilians must be protected and respected at all times and their essential needs must be met. There must be an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages being held in Gaza.”– NNN-XINHUA

