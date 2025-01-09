Albemarle Corporation To Release Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results On Wednesday, February 12, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jan. 9, 2025

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2024 after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The company will hold a call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, February 13, at 8 a.m. ET. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:



U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290

International: 1-240-690-8800

Conference ID: ALBQ4

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Albemarle Q4 2024 Earnings Call

Event Date: February 13, 2025

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Attendee URL:





Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, .

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB ) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, [email protected]



Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, [email protected]

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

