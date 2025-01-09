Federal Indictments Of Former And Current USVI Administration Members

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST THOMAS, USVI – Governor Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday held a press to discuss recent developments within the Virgin Islands Government, emphasizing administrative actions taken in response to ongoing investigations.

Governor Bryan announced that he had requested the resignations of Virgin Islands Commissioner Ray Martinez and Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O'Neal. Both officials, who have not been criminally indicted or charged with any crime, were subjects of requests for information in a federal probe.

Given the significance of their roles, Governor Bryan made the decision based on the necessity of maintaining the utmost integrity within the government.

On Wednesday, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued the following statement regarding the news of federal indictments involving two former members of his cabinet and one current member of his administration:

“Today, I learned of federal indictments involving two former members of my Cabinet and one current member of this administration. While these allegations are deeply concerning, I want to emphasize the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold. Every individual is entitled to due process, and I will respect that principle.

As Governor, I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and accountability within my administration. These values guide our work and will continue to do so as this matter unfolds. My administration will cooperate fully with federal authorities as necessary.

It is also important to recognize that the actions or allegations involving individuals do not define the broader efforts and dedication of the many public servants who work tirelessly for the benefit of the Virgin Islands. My focus remains on serving the people of this community with integrity and transparency.”

“Governor Bryan reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ethical governance and transparency, emphasizing that this development will not distract from the administration's work to improve the lives of Virgin Islanders.”

