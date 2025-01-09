CRKT® Kicks Off 2025 With Stunning New Product Assortment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and intelligent design, today launched its 2025 product line. A diverse array of task-ready knives and tools, CRKT's 2025 collection includes the brands' first out-the-front automatic knife, new Made in the USA products, some iconic product sets with new technologies, and a classic reintroduction with a nod to the brands legacy of innovation.“2025 will be an exciting year for us with a number of products that are sure to turn some heads,” said Doug Flagg, VP of Marketing & Innovation for CRKT.“Consumers will note our continued collaboration with both top designers and manufacturing partners, including some new American-made products, and they'll also see us diving deeper into the tactical and EDC markets, traditional strengths of the brand, within some time tested and now updated products.”CRKT 2025 featured products are highlighted below. Product details and specs for all new 2025 products can be found HERE .Twist Tighe TM Compact Automatic ($300)Based on a Brian Tighe custom of the same name, the new Twist TigheTM Compact is a US-Made knife manufactured in collaboration with Hogue knives. It's a double action, out-the-front automatic knife that makes opening and closing the knife fast and easy. Simply push the lever on the side of the knife and the blade snaps to attention. To close, pull back on the same lever and the blade retracts in the blink of an eye.Featuring a double-edged, CPM Magnacut, spear-point blade and lightweight carbon fiber handle, the Twist TigheTM Compact is built to fit comfortably in the hand and to take on virtually any cutting task. The Twist TigheTM Compact will be available in three models, all of which are adorned with a distinct and mesmerizing 'Twist' camo pattern (green, hot pink or black) on one side of its handle. A deep carry pocket clip rounds out the features of this new OTF ensuring secure carry.M16® Crossbar Locks ($75 - $100)CRKT's Crossbar Lock, a fast, sturdy and fully ambidextrous locking mechanism, meets the popular and storied M16® product line in 2025 with three new models in the iconic knife series. Battle tested and universally used, the M16® family of knives comes from a long line of military-grade tools. Pairing the Crossbar Lock with an IKBSTM ball-bearing pivot ensures seamless deployment and easy one-hand closing. D2 blade steel provides versatility in cutting tasks and long lasting wear resistance for hard use scenarios, while these new M16® series knives feature a lightweight Grivory® handle for durability and positive grip in all conditions. The new M16® Crossbar Lock knives will be available in three models with blade shapes of increasing variation and size: a tanto, spearpoint and tanto with Veff SerrationsTM.Walker Blade Lock ($94)Designed by industry legend Michael Walker, the coveted CRKT Walker Blade Lock has been re-released with modern materials that still retain the classic looks of the original. A positive lock system that keeps the blade locked in the open and closed positions; the mechanism operates with a spring-loaded tab behind the thumbstud on the blade. To open or close the knife, users depress the thumbstud while pushing forward or back to rotate the blade in place. With a sheepsfoot blade crafted from 14C28N steel and a stainless handle overlaid with durable G10, the Walker Blade Lock is a classic built to withstand the test of time.SquidTM Button Lock ($60- $75)A versatile and best-selling series gets an updated technology by way of the user-friendly button lock which makes operation a breeze. Across a number of new SKU's, consumers will have a choice of blade steel, handle materials and even the option of new colors to make a favorite EDC even more approachable. The SquidTM Button Lock will be available in its standard size as well as the SquidTM XM (extra medium) with a touch more length to its blade.Minimalist® Nessmuk ($60 - $75)Crafted by veteran knifemaker and originator of CRKT's Minimalist® series, Alan Folts, the Minimalist® Nessmuk is named after George Washington Sears, an early conservationist, outdoorsman and journalist who valued function over form in his tools. Folts blends the two pairing durable steels with a sleek, easy-to-grip micarta handle and a versatile sheath that can be worn around the neck or easily mounted to a pack or belt. A proven outdoor knife favored by hunting, fishing and bushcrafting communities, the Nessmuk features a forward-weighted blade with a deep, curved belly and rounded spey point.

