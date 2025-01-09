Greece Holds Funeral For Former PM Costas Simitis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Athens: Greece held a funeral on Thursday in Athens for former Prime Costas Simitis who passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

Thousands of people including Greece's leaders, Simitis' family and friends bid the last farewell to the former prime minister.

The had declared four days of national mourning to honor the former leader who played a pivotal role in Greece's entry into the eurozone in 2001.

"Today, with deep sorrow we bid farewell to a major figure of our contemporary history," Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said at the funeral.

Simitis served as prime minister from 1996 to 2004, championing economic and social reforms while advancing Greece's integration into the European Union.