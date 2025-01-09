Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted Murder

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a January Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a 27-year-old man in the Jordan Valley in March 2019.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempted murder on March 28 and handed him a 12-year prison term.

However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to eight years because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the defendant worked in a coffee shop in the Jordan Valley.

The victim arrived at the premises and attempted to enter but he was obstructed by one of the defendant's employees, according to court papers.

However, the victim pushed his way through and walked towards the defendant, the court added.

“The defendant grabbed a shotgun and fired one round at the victim's foot,” the court maintained.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was treated for his injuries, the court papers added.

The victim suffered from permanent disability to his foot, the court added.

The defendant contested his ruling via his lawyer arguing that there were“legal errors in the investigation procedures”.

The Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Naji Zubi, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri and Mohammad Khashashneh.