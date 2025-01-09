aconnic concludes supply contract for gigabit infrastructure in Italy

EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Report/Contract

aconnic concludes contract for gigabit infrastructure in Italy

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, concludes a major contract to supply optical gigabit systems for the further development and expansion of the telecommunications infrastructure in Italy. The equipment supplier has received a contract from one of the largest telecommunications companies to supply optical gigabit systems ACCEED 2102 and ACCEED 2104. The contract has a volume of 3.4 mn EUR with the option of expansion. The new contract creates a basis in a very challenging market environment for revenue growth for the Italian market of about 20% in 2025. Italy is actual one of aconnic's largest markets after Germany and Mexico. The systems to be supplied are developed in Switzerland and Germany and produced entirely in Germany. Therefore, aconnic is making a significant contribution to Europe's technological and strategic autonomy and for the communication infrastructure in Italy. In the future aconnic also plans to supply 10 Gigabit systems and the new 100 Gigabit system ACCEED 8000 to expand the digital infrastructure in Italy.

About aconnic AG aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45 %.

