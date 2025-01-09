(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Federal Express Corporation (“FedEx”), the world's largest express company, has further expanded the reach of FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP) in India, now connecting customers to a wide range of destinations across the Asia, Americas and Europe. This cost-effective, day-definite international solution is designed to deliver cross-border shipments within 3-4 business days*.





FedEx International Connect Plus Expands Global Reach, Enhancing access for India's e-tailers





FedEx aims to empower India's growing e-commerce sector, projected to reach USD 325 billion(1) by 2030. With third-party logistics anticipated to manage nearly 17 billion(2) shipments over the next seven years, dependable, flexible, and affordable international shipping has never been more essential. FICP meets this demand by simplifying cross-border logistics and enhancing customer satisfaction with flexible delivery options.





“E-commerce is accelerating cross-border trade, and businesses need smart, cost-effective solutions that expand reach without compromising speed and flexibility,” said

Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President of Marketing and Air Network, MEISA, FedEx .“Our focus is on creating efficient, agile supply chain solutions for India's evolving e-commerce landscape. By combining our advanced physical and digital networks, we aim to better serve our customers-especially the small- and mid-sized businesses that drive growth in today's competitive economy.”





Other benefits of FICP for E-Commerce



Seamless E-commerce Integration : Easy integration with major e-commerce platforms ensures a smooth, paperless shipping process for businesses and customers.

Enhanced Customer Control and Visibility : Through FedEx Delivery Manager®, customers can track shipments and adjust delivery schedules in real-time. Additionally, Picture Proof of Delivery (PPoD)* provides visual confirmation of delivery and reassure recipients that their package has been delivered, boosting convenience and satisfaction.

Flexible Delivery Options : Customers can select from multiple delivery choices, including residential delivery or pick-up at a nearby retail location or locker.

Weekend and Evening Delivery~ : Enables delivery at times that best suit customer schedules, avoiding delays. Added Savings ^: Includes waivers on the 'Residential Delivery surcharge' and the 'Remote Area Delivery' surcharge, providing additional cost savings for businesses.





FedEx also supports global commerce with a suite of digital solutions designed to streamline logistics. Tools like FedEx Delivery Manager , FedEx One Stop Shop , and the FedEx Import Tool simplify processes with centralized documentation, online payment options, and customized delivery preferences, further enhancing the value and convenience for businesses looking to expand their international reach.





*Availability of services and transfer times may vary depending on origin and destination. For more details, please contact your sales representative or visit fedex.

~Availability of services in select destinations. For more details, please contact your sales representative or visit fedex.



^ 'Residential Delivery' surcharge waiver available in all destinations and 'Remote Area Delivery' surcharge waiver applicable for select destinations. For more details, please contact your sales representative or visit fedex.





About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.





