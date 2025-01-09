Farnek Appoints New Managing Director

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has appointed Julian Khalil as its new Managing Director, to direct and control the business operations of Farnek Services.

Markus Oberlin congratulates Julian Khalil on his

Reporting to the Group CEO, Khalil will now take responsibility for implementing corporate strategy, operational management, strategic business development and overall financial performance.

He will also be tasked with providing strategic support and direction to the company's leadership team, to achieve corporate goals, including short and long-term financial targets. Khalil will also focus on Farnek's adoption and utilisation of innovative technology and sustainability, maintaining its market leading position.

Markus Oberlin, Group CEO, Farnek, said, "After 13 years of dedication and commitment, Julian's promotion is well-deserved and highlights our strategy to recognise, develop and reward talent as well as our policy to promote from within."

"I am convinced that under his leadership, he will drive Farnek's corporate strategy to achieve even greater success as a leader in smart and sustainable FM solutions."

"Following Julian's promotion, I will now concentrate on driving strategic group revenues, fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships, and exploring new ventures."

German national Khalil joined Farnek in 2011 as Deputy Manager of the company's cleaning division and recognising his exceptional talent and leadership qualities, Khalil was promoted to Division Manager in 2013. In December 2015 he had advanced to the position of Director of Soft Services.

After a period of consolidation, further promotions followed. In 2021 Khalil was given added responsibility as Senior Director of Security and Soft Services and then just last year he was promoted to VP Operations.

Commenting on his promotion co said, "I have been a part of the Farnek 'family' for more than 13 years and with the support of Farnek's experienced and talented leadership team, I am confident that I will be able to make a significant contribution towards exceeding our corporate goals for 2025 and beyond."

"This is an exciting time for Farnek, and I am committed to driving our smart and green initiatives forward, ensuring we continue to lead the way in delivering advanced, sustainable FM solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and the industry."

Khalil graduated from the University of Hohenheim in Stuttgart, Germany in 2010 and holds a bachelor's degree in international business and economics.

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.