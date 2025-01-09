Easy Electric Unveils Enhanced Website To Elevate Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easy Electric is proud to announce the launch of its enhanced website , created in partnership with Splash Omnimedia. Designed to provide an intuitive and informative user experience, the platform offers clients seamless access to electrical service information, an interactive diagnostic tool, and an easy appointment request system. These features aim to simplify the service process and empower clients to make informed decisions about their electrical needs.

“As a company deeply committed to quality and customer satisfaction, we're thrilled to offer this improved digital experience to our clients,” said Katielynn O'Toole, Owner of Easy Electric.“The collaboration with Splash Omnimedia has been invaluable in bringing our vision to life. This platform not only reflects our dedication to our community but also ensures that our clients can connect with us more easily and efficiently.”

The website includes a project gallery, blog resources on electrical safety and best practices, and detailed service pages covering repairs, installations, inspections, and new construction projects. This collaborative effort with Splash Omnimedia highlights a shared focus on innovation and service excellence.

“It was an honor to work with Easy Electric on this project,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia.“They are a company with an incredible commitment to their clients and community. Together, we created a platform that simplifies their clients' journey while showcasing their expertise and dedication. We're proud to have been part of this effort to bring their vision to life.”

The new website positions Easy Electric as a leader in modernizing the client experience, while emphasizing the company's values of transparency, reliability, and exceptional service.

About Easy Electric:

Easy Electric, founded in 2008 by Master Electrician Dennis O'Toole, provides top-quality electrical solutions to Columbia, SC, and surrounding areas. From repairs and installations to inspections and new construction, the company is known for its dedication to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. Fully licensed and insured, Easy Electric is committed to lighting up the community with reliable and efficient service.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in web design, digital marketing, and branding. Known for creating impactful and innovative solutions, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses to enhance their online presence and achieve measurable growth.

