Ramp Announces Integration With Workday Financial Management

Streamlines and automates accounting processes to help shared customers close the more quickly and accurately

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, a Workday, (NASDAQ: WDAYI ) Innovation Partner, today announced its Design Approved Integration with Workday Management . The integration allows businesses to automatically sync their Ramp corporate card data with Workday Financial Management, replacing manual data entry with a smooth, automated process.

Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to help provide organizations with the real-time insight, agility, and efficiency required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

Workday Financial Management users who adopt Ramp can streamline their financial management processes, reduce manual work, and gain better insights into their financial data across both platforms – on top of Workday's existing comprehensive set of financial tools. Specific features include:



Real-time data syncing : Every dollar spent on Ramp syncs immediately with Workday, speeding up month-end close and improving data accuracy.

Advanced accounting automations : Ramp's sophisticated accounting automations - like conditional filtering, bulk editing, and AI-powered coding suggestions - replace manual processes and free up time for more strategic work. Enhanced reliability and security : The direct integration removes the dependencies on unsecure third-party connectors or intermediaries to transfer payment data, reducing the potential for errors and unsupported downtime.

This is the latest step in Ramp's ongoing work to streamline and automate tedious, manual tasks in the CFO suite. The goal is to free up finance and accounting teams from time-consuming tasks so they can focus on more valuable work.

"Ramp exists to make finance simple, so finance teams can do their best work without the hassle of manual and tedious tasks slowing them down," says Matt Vickers, director of product at Ramp. "By integrating with the software that businesses use daily, we give back the valuable time and resources that would have otherwise been spent on administrative burdens. We're excited to make shared Ramp and Workday customers more efficient and effective by bringing these two systems closer together."

Already, hundreds of mutual Ramp and Workday customers use this integration to transform accounting work and make closing the books faster and easier.

"This integration has completely transformed our reporting process," says Conor Carriero, staff accountant at Virgin Voyages. "What used to take over two hours is now as simple as a few clicks, freeing me up to spend more time on strategic projects. It's yet another way that Ramp's innovations have given me and my team more leverage."

More information on Ramp's integration can be found on Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform that helps companies achieve more by spending less. With Ramp, companies make payments, issue cards, manage vendors and procurement workflows, book travel, and automate bookkeeping all on one platform. We do this through intuitive software with built-in controls and intelligence to automate tedious tasks and maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. We help businesses grow efficiently.

From family-owned farms to space startups, over 30,000 customers have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours with Ramp. Ramp was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing startups in U.S. history, enabling tens of billions of dollars in purchases each year. Learn more about how we can accelerate your business at .

