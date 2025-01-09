Las Vegas Physician Laura Addis, DO, Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "My focus has always been on wellness and prevention, which I've learned in my 22 years of practice is best achieved when doctor and patient have a strong, collaborative relationship," said Dr. Laura Addis, who has a special clinical interest in diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart and other chronic conditions. "Joining MDVIP allows me and my patients to take as much time as we need to build a partnership as we dive into their medical history, evaluate their risk and concerns and develop a plan in pursuit of their personal goals."

Dr. Addis offers the MDVIP Wellness Program Plus , which in addition to MDVIP's comprehensive yearly health assessment, includes an advanced cognitive health screener and a medication review program. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Addis is able to spend more time with patients, so together, they can focus on disease prevention and early detection and better manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and the ability to reach Dr. Addis directly for urgent matters after hours and on weekends.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment comprised of advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have

better health outcomes

compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has achieved unrivaled patient satisfaction scores, which in addition to its annual membership renewals, consistently exceed 90%.

About Laura Addis, DO

Dr. Addis earned her medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York, and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and the Southern Nevada Guild of the Catholic Medical Association, where she currently serves as President Emeritus. Dr. Addis

offers the MDVIP Wellness Program Plus , which includes an advanced cognitive health assessment and a medication review program. Her office is located at 301 North Pecos Road, Suite E, in Henderson, Nevada. For more information about Dr. Addis or to join her practice, visit .

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. The company offers medical practice solutions customized to meet the needs of doctors and patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the

Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

