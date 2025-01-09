Velocityehs Named A Leader For EHS Software For The Sixth Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent research firm highlights Velocity's Innovation in AI-Driven Ergonomics, Comprehensive Safety Solutions, and Architecture

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, a global leader in enterprise EHS and ESG solutions, has been recognized by Verdantix, an independent research firm, as a Leader in their highly anticipated 2025 Green Quadrant for EHS Software. This distinction marks the sixth time VelocityEHS has earned this prestigious acknowledgement, highlighting its continued commitment to innovation, usability, and delivering comprehensive EHS management solutions.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report provides a thorough evaluation and comparison of the top 21 environment, health, and safety (EHS) platform solutions, selected from over 300 active EHS software providers on the market. It offers valuable information for decision-makers responsible for selecting and implementing EHS software.

“Being named a Leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and empower organizations worldwide to streamline EHS and ESG processes in the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform ,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS.“This commitment is evident in our substantial investment and significant effort to re-platform all our solutions. Like Verdantix, our findings point to the importance of a scalable and interoperable platform architecture.”

“I am excited to see our customers' enthusiasm for the groundbreaking, cross-functional improvements we have made with the release of the Accelerate platform. These improvements not only improve the user experience but the ability to centralize risk and make better data-driven decisions that impact the full scope of EHS and ESG management,” he concluded.

VelocityEHS: Recognized for Excellence

Platform Architecture: VelocityEHS received mention for its Accelerate platform architecture, which features a simple, user-friendly interface, centralized user and action management administrative tools, and robust reporting and dashboards to enhance communication and organizational performance.

AI-Enabled Innovation: VelocityEHS achieved a perfect score (3.0/3.0) for its ergonomics capabilities - fueled by its commitment to AI-driven innovation. This accomplishment reflects the company's strategic investment in integrating innovative AI with its ergonomics expertise.

For example, a collaborative effort between Velocity's AI and machine learning (ML) scientists and its certified professional ergonomists led to the development of a groundbreaking motion-capture-enabled ergonomics solution. Building on this success, the company introduced a 3D motion-capture musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) risk assessment tool in 2024.

The company's ML team continues to drive innovation internally, publishing four scientific papers detailing its innovations in prestigious journals. Two articles appear in Nature: [article 1] and [article 2] ; one is published in Taylor & Francis Online , and another in IGI Global Scientific Publishing . The team also earned seven patents from the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office for its pioneering use of AI and ML in preventing workplace injuries and incidents.

With additional patents anticipated in 2025, the company continues to accelerate risk reduction, exemplifying Velocity's commitment to harness the power of technology and embedding AI across all VelocityEHS solutions in the future.

Highest Score Among Vendors: VelocityEHS scored highest in several categories, including:



Chemicals Management

Ergonomics

Water and Wastewater Management Safety Management

Exceptionally High Scores: The company also received notable recognition for its Contractor Safety Management, Hazardous Waste, and Industrial Hygiene (IH) solutions.

“VelocityEHS offers an innovative and intuitive solution suitable for organizations across industries with medium to high EHS risk levels,” says Chris Sayers, Senior Analyst, Verdantix.“Buyers looking to develop a more proactive approach to MSD risk or chemical compliance should consider the value of the VelocityEHS AI-driven computer vision tools.”

Additional Recognition

VelocityEHS has also been recognized in other Verdantix Green quadrant reports, including:



Enterprise Carbon Management

Process Safety Management ESG Reporting and Data Management

For more information about VelocityEHS's innovative Accelerate Platform and its comprehensive suite of EHS software solutions, visit .

