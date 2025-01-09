(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) is growing due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis to enhance cybersecurity, business intelligence, and decision-making. Pune, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) M arket Size Analysis: “The Open-Source Intelligence Market was valued at USD 8.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 62.99 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.28% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” OSINT Market Growth Driven by Increased Data Reliance and Advanced Analytical Tools The explosive growth in the OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) market stems from an increased societal reliance upon publicly available data for security, business intelligence, and law enforcement. As with the growth of the Internet, social media platforms, and digital communication channels we have much data at the fingertips of everyone who has an Internet connection. Government agencies, private companies, and cybersecurity experts alike use this trove of data for surveillance, monitoring potential threats, and understanding the market. Similarly, the increasing sophistication of OSINT tools, which employ sophisticated algorithms and machine learning to analyze and extract valuable intelligence from large and unstructured data, has further driven market growth.

Cellebrite (Sun Corporation) (Cellebrite UFED, Cellebrite Physical Analyzer)

Dassault Systèmes (3DEXPERIENCE, Dassault Systèmes Intelligence)

Expert.AI (Expert.AI Platform, Expert.AI Text Analytics)

Hensoldt AG (Hensoldt Analytics, Hensoldt Sensor Solutions)

Hyland Software Inc. (OnBase, Hyland Experience Portal)

IPS S.p.A. (IPS Intelligence Platform, IPS Cyber Intelligence)

Maltego Technologies GmbH (Maltego CE, Maltego Classic)

OffSec Services Limited (Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), OffSec Training)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir Gotham, Palantir Foundry)

Recorded Future Inc. (Recorded Future Intelligence Platform, Recorded Future Threat Intelligence)

Thales Group (Thales Cyber Security Solutions, Thales Data Protection Solutions)

Flashpoint Inc. (Flashpoint Threat Intelligence, Flashpoint Digital Risk Protection)

Neotas (Neotas OSINT, Neotas Intelligence Platform)

CybelAngel (CybelAngel Detection Engine, CybelAngel Threat Intelligence)

rola Security Solutions GmbH (rola Security Analytics, rola Threat Intelligence)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check Point ThreatCloud, Check Point SandBlast)

Kela (Kela Intelligence Platform, Kela Cyber Threat Intelligence)

Fivecast (Fivecast OSINT Platform, Fivecast Threat Intelligence) OSINT Combine (OSINT Combine Training, OSINT Combine Tools) Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) M arket Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 62.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.28% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Transformative Technological Advancements Driving the Growth of Open-Source Intelligence Market

. Cost-Effectiveness Driving the Adoption of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Solutions

Security Analytics Leads OSINT Market in 2023 with Text and Government Data Growth

By Technology: Security Analytics emerged as the dominant OSINT market segment in 2023 on account of an essential requirement of defending organizations against the evolving nature of cyber threats which requires organizations to ensure their security with real-time analysis of available data.

Text Analytics is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR), as the industry continues to leverage it to derive insights from various sources of unstructured data such as social media, customer feedback, and product reviews. The increasing demand to utilize different data types for decision-making and strategic initiatives is one of the prime factors contributing to the expected boom in the Text Analytics market.

By Source: The Media segment in 2023 accounted for the highest market share owing to the abundant availability of data on digital platforms like social media, news sites, blogs, and forums. Companies, security agencies, and analysts use this data for intelligence, threat detection, and market investigation purposes.

Public Government Data is anticipated to record the fastest growth in the OSINT market from 2024 to 2032. This trend is a reflection of the worldwide ere toward greater transparency in governmental operations and a growing number of governmental records are being migrated onto the web for public access.

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) M arket Segmentation:

By Source



Media

Public Government Data

Professional & Academic Publications

Commercial Others

By Technology



Text Analytics

Video Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Geospatial Analytics

Security Analytics Others

By End User



Government Intelligence Agencies

Military and Defense Intelligence Agencies

Cyber Security Organizations

Law Enforcement Agencies

Private Specialized Business

Financial Services Others





North America Leads OSINT Market in 2023 with Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

The highest market share was registered in North America in 2023 due to technological developments greater investment in the region the more common use of digital tools and greater security and intelligence solutions by the government as well as the private sectors. Particularly, the United States with a strong focus on national security, defense, and cybersecurity is one such space that has been witnessing an active utilization of OSINT for surveillance, risk management, and business intelligence. North America also benefited from the largest tech firms located in the region and quickly adopting AI/ML.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. These growths have been explained, mainly because of smartphone usage and increasing internet penetration in the countries China, India, and Japan having intensively become under the wheels of advancement from big data analytics due to being a digital economy. Increasing investment of the countries of this region in cyber security, rising cases of cyber threats, and more emphasis of both public and private sectors towards decision-making based on data are expected to help OSINT solutions gain market shares. This big and diversified population of Asia Pacific generates an immense amount of unstructured data from social media and another digital sources, which it takes into the OSINT market.

Recent Developments:



In March 2024, ShadowDragon, an ethical leader in open-source intelligence (OSINT) and one-of-a-kind datasets, announced it had formed partnerships with Collaboraite and Vestigo Consulting, the latter two members of the Investigo Group.

In July 2024, Dassault Systèmes partnered with Mistral AI to provide AI-powered, industry-grade solutions, accelerating the generative economy. The collaboration combines Dassault's virtual twin technology with Mistral's large language models to drive sustainable industrial transformation. In April 2024, Maltego acquired PublicSonar and Social Network Harvester to expand its all-in-one investigation platform. The acquisitions enhance capabilities for real-time OSINT monitoring and social media data analysis for security and legal purposes.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Open-Source Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Source

8. Open-Source Intelligence Market Segmentation, by End Use

9. Open-Source Intelligence Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

