Russian spy drones violating German airspace on rise

(MENAFN) According to a report by BILD newspaper on Wednesday, violations of German airspace by Russian spy drones have dramatically increased over the past year.



Before Christmas, another drone intrusion occurred over the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate, reportedly affecting military sites.



An unnamed spokesperson from the Rhineland-Palatinate Interior revealed to BILD that "around 100 cases were reported to local departments" in 2024 alone.



"The use of large drones to surveil security-sensitive properties is noticeably rising in Germany. These drones are likely part of Russia’s hybrid warfare tactics," the ministry stated in a written response.



The report indicated that no drones in Rhineland-Palatinate were successfully intercepted.



This news follows statements by Germany's intelligence chief, Bruno Kahl, who claimed that Russia is actively preparing for a military confrontation with NATO in the coming years.



"Russia is preparing for war with the West," Kahl, head of the BND (Federal Intelligence Service), said during a speech at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) on November 28.

