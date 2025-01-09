Rybodyn, Inc. Announces Discovery Of A Cryptic Human Proteome And $4M Pre-Seed Financing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dark genome biotech company RyboDyn closes pre-seed fundraise from leading global investors to advance cancer immunotherapy

RyboDyn, Inc., has announced the discovery of a new proteome and the successful closing of a $4 million pre-seed financing round to advance its mission of targeting the dark proteome for the development of immunotherapies. The round was co-led by Genedant Capital and SeaX Ventures, with significant participation from SOSV and Swell VC as part of the syndicate.

Underscoring the urgent need for innovative strategies to overcome cancer, RyboDyn developed a proprietary RNA sequencing technology, RyboCypherTM, to enable high-throughput detection of RNA molecules overlooked by existing next-generation sequencing methods. The first datasets generated using the RyboCypherTM sequencing method revealed a hidden or "cryptic" human proteome consisting of thousands of previously undiscovered proteins.

"We knew this class of RNA molecules existed in cells before we developed RyboCypherTM to observe them at high resolution. What we didn't realize was how much protein is being produced from them," says Dr. Corey Dambacher, Co-founder and President of RyboDyn and the creator of the RyboCypherTM sequencing method. "Our initial experiments allowed us to identify over 8,000 undiscovered fragments of proteins called peptides, on the surface of cells, and about 1,000 of these appear to be specific to cancer cells. We now have a scalable way to find and validate these peptides for making new immunotherapies."



According to the central dogma of molecular biology, DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins. However, only about 2% of the genome encodes for proteins, while the remaining 98% consists of non-coding regions once dismissed as "junk" DNA or the "dark" genome. RyboDyn's groundbreaking discovery reveals that some of these non-coding regions can indeed encode proteins, which play pivotal roles in diseases such as cancer.

"RyboDyn came to us with a major breakthrough in target discovery," says August Lee, Principal at Genedant Capital and a lead investor in RyboDyn. "We got really excited when we understood just how scalable and widely applicable their target discovery and validation approach is across many different diseases. RyboDyn's novel approach has significant potential to unlock the next developmental leap in therapeutics," added Lee.

Notably, many of the newly discovered proteins are exclusively expressed on cancer cells and are absent in healthy tissue, making them ideal targets for cancer immunotherapy. The novel proteins are further triaged through RyboDyn's proprietary computational pipeline, which prioritizes cancer-specific druggable peptides located on the cell surface-designated as Dark TargetsTM.

"What sets RyboDyn apart from other dark genome startups is their novel method for visualizing a dark proteome that others can't see" said Po Bronson, General Partner at venture fund SOSV and Managing Director of IndieBio SF, an SOSV deep tech program in San Francisco. "Some of the proteins they've discovered appear to be conserved across multiple cancer types, which excites us because it holds the potential to help more patients and significantly expand the addressable market."

The discovery of this novel proteome was first made by Dr. Dambacher and RyboDyn Co-founder Ashley Woodfin while at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute. This groundbreaking finding was independently validated on cell surfaces by Dr. Alex Jaeger, RyboDyn advisor and academic Co-founder, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, a leading authority in cancer immunotherapy.

"When Alex independently confirmed our discovery on cell surfaces, it gave us tremendous confidence that we were on the right track," adds Dr. Imad Ajjawi, CEO and Co-founder of RyboDyn. "We immediately recognized the therapeutic potential of our Dark TargetsTM, which could enable the development of entirely new first-in-class cancer therapies."

While the initial focus is on advancing cancer immunotherapies, the RyboDyn team believes the newly discovered dark proteome has the potential to address a wide range of diseases, including immunology and neurology where long-term therapeutic solutions for these debilitating conditions are currently lacking.



"Discovering such a vast set of previously uncharacterized proteins from the dark proteome is exceptionally rare. These novel proteins offer untapped potential for therapeutic discovery and position RyboDyn as a leader in developing first-in-class cancer immunotherapies," says Dr. Kid Parchariyanon, Founder and Managing Partner at SeaX Ventures, who co-led the funding round with Genedant Capital. "At SeaX, we're focused on identifying companies that have the potential to disrupt entire industries. With our extensive networks in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, we are eager to help RyboDyn explore strategic opportunities and navigate this rapidly growing market to unlock additional value in the region."

In addition to its groundbreaking target discovery capabilities with RyboCypherTM, RyboDyn has licensed the patent rights to three additional OHSU technologies. These patent rights encompass innovative methods for single-cell functional drug profiling and spatial biology applications designed to enhance patient stratification. By leveraging this proprietary IP portfolio, RyboDyn is driving the development of cutting-edge biologics both internally and through strategic partnerships.

The new funding will drive RyboDyn's efforts to expand target discovery and accelerate drug development. By collaborating with leading academic institutions and biopharma partners, the company is advancing conserved targets with broad therapeutic potential. "Our goal is to build a premier pipeline of first-in-class, next-generation immunotherapies, developed both internally and in partnership with large pharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Ajjawi.

"The timing is perfect," added Rusty Ralston, Managing Partner at Swell VC. "The dark genome space is heating up, and RyboDyn has the right team and approach to make a significant impact on patients' lives."

