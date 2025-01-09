GXO Signs A New Partnership With Calliope In Italy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Omnichannel services to foster strong growth and international expansion

GXO's expertise in returns management reinforces efficiency and sustainability

TREZZO SULL'ADDA, Italy, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed a long-term partnership with Calliope, a lifestyle brand of the Italian franchise Teddy Group. The contract includes warehouse management, e-fullfilment, returns management and value-added services such as labelling and inbound quality control.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with Calliope to support the company's ambitious growth plans,” said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director, Italy and Switzerland, GXO.“We're keen to provide Calliope with our distinct capabilties and deep expertise in fashion logistics as well as our continuous improvement approach, that will guarantee outstanding services for their current and future needs, in Italy and globally.”

The employees, directly hired by GXO, will provide warehouse management, inbound, stocking, outbound, and value-added services, in addition to ecommerce and returns management from the 10,000-square-meter warehouse in Stradella. Thanks to the presence of automation and technology – pick-to-light stations, automatic lines, telescopic arms for unloading packages – GXO will guarantee high service level for both domestic and worldwide distribution. GXO has designed a customized solution employing industry-leading environmental initiatives with 100% LED lighting and an innovative direct staffing model, which affirms our shared commitment to best-in-class social practices.

Federico Francia, Teddy's Supply Chain Director, said,“GXO is a key partner for the omnichannel development strategies of our company, thanks to its expertise in the fashion sector, which ensures both effectiveness and efficiency. From the very beginning of our collaboration, we recognized in GXO the same focus on social and environmental sustainability that is deeply rooted in Teddy's values. We are confident that the solutions identified with GXO will be able to support our future growth”.

GXO's expertise in fashion

In Europe GXO operates more than 60 sites that are dedicated to providing logistics solutions for the fashion industry. GXO optimizes supply chains, using its industry-leading technology, scale, and expertise to improve the flow of goods and deliver a best-in-class consumer experience for e-commerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, value-added services and reverse logistics. GXO successfully deploys technology that enables fashion brands to optimize operations, reduce costs and improve safety. GXO's 3D sortation system increases throughput by 3 times during peak seasons. Pick-it-easy robotics arms accelerate picking processes for e-commerce orders. Wearable scanners boost productivity while its 3D packaging solution reduces shipping costs and environmental impact.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedI , X , Faceboo , Instagra and YouTube .

About Teddy Group

Teddy Group is a company able to compete in the world fast fashion market thanks to its consolidated sales exceeding 672 Mil Euros (2023 data update). The corporate group sells Terranova, Calliope, Rinascimento and QB24 brands and operates in 79 countries in the world through its retail sales network (flagships) and wholesale network. Teddy was founded in 1961 in Rimini and has been pursuing its dream for over 60 years, the dream of building“a large and global company that earns enough money to give job and to use a part of the net profits every year to help weaker people thanks to charities operating in Italy and abroad” (Vittorio Tadei, founder of Teddy Group).

