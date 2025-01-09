Prime Minister Meets Crown Prince Of Johor, Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Thursday with HRH Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Regent and of Johor State in Malaysia, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of common interest.