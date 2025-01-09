Prime Minister Meets Crown Prince Of Johor, Malaysia
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Thursday with HRH Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Regent and crown prince of Johor State in Malaysia, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of common interest.
