24 Hour Fitness Offers Full Club Access To Los Angeles Area Residents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our hearts go out to the entire community impacted by the wildfires, including our members, employees, and their families," said Karl Sanft, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. "During challenging times like these, it's essential to find a moment to care for both physical and mental health. Whether you need a place to work out or simply take a moment to breathe and recharge, we hope our clubs can offer a sense of community and comfort in a time that threatens both."



Southern California 24 Hour gyms are open for anyone who needs space to recharge through January.

24 Hour Fitness operates 167 clubs in California, with 89 clubs in the Los Angeles area. While some clubs are experiencing closures due to power outages and proximity to fire zones, many have since reopened. Out of respect for local authorities and in compliance with evacuation orders and road closures, operating hours for some locations have been temporarily adjusted. Los Angeles residents are encouraged to contact their nearest 24 Hour Fitness club before visiting to confirm hours and availability.

For more information about Los Angeles club locations, please visit 24hourfitness.com/gyms/CA. Additional information may be found on social media at Instagram/24HourFitness and Facebook/24HourFitness.

