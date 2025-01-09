Avelo Enters 2025 As America's Most Reliable Airline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Avelo Founder and CEO Andrew Levy

said, "Avelo is entering 2025 with a strong tailwind of world-class customer satisfaction, industry-leading reliability, and growth. Our Customers have more destinations to choose from than ever in 2025 – including our first three international locations. And as America's most reliable airline, travelers can count on Avelo to get them where they want to go on time and with their bags. 2024 was our best year yet, and 2025 promises to be even better as we continue fulfilling our purpose to Inspire with more airplanes and more exciting destinations." 2024 Industry-Leading Reliability

In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance. Between January and December 2024, 83.9% of all Avelo flights arrived at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14. This was a meaningful improvement over Avelo's 2023 second-place A14 performance of 82.8% and eclipses the 2024 industry average on-time arrival rate of 77.6%.

2024 On-Time Performance Rank Airline On-Time Arrival % 1 Avelo Airlines 83.9

% 2 Delta Air Lines 81.9

% 3 United Airlines 78.7

%

Industry Average 77.6

% 4 Alaska Airlines 77.4

% 5 Southwest Airlines 77.0

% 6 Allegiant Air 76.8

% 7 American Airlines 75.9

% 8 Spirit Airlines 74.3

% 9 JetBlue Airways 73.3

% 10 Sun Country Airlines 71.3

% 11 Frontier Airlines 70.0

% 12 Breeze Airways 69.2

%

For the second consecutive year, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. The airline cancelled 0.48% of its nearly 19,000 scheduled flights between January and December 2024. Avelo also performed well ahead of the 2024 industry average flight cancellation rate of 1.33%.

2024 Flight Cancellation Rate Rank Airline % of Cancelled Flights 1 Avelo Airlines 0.48

% 2 Southwest Airlines 0.82

% 3 Delta Air Lines 1.09

% 4 Sun Country Airlines 1.10

%

Industry Average 1.33

% 5 JetBlue Airways 1.35

% 6 American Airlines 1.37

% 7 Alaska Airlines 1.52

% 8 United Airlines 1.73

% 9 Frontier Airlines 1.78

% 10 Breeze Airways 1.81

% 11 Allegiant Air 1.84

% 12 Spirit Airlines 1.88

%

2024 Momentum-Building Growth

Customers:

In 2024, Avelo flew 2.4 million Customers. Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6 million Customers. In 2024, Avelo achieved world-class customer satisfaction levels exemplified by our Net Promoter Score (NPS) which ranks among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Flights: Avelo operated nearly 19,000 flights in 2024. Avelo has completed nearly 50,000 flights since its first departure on April 28, 2021.



Network:

Avelo concluded 2024 serving 49 destinations spanning the U.S. and abroad. In November, Avelo inaugurated its first two international routes – Cancun, Mexico (CUN) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). Avelo previously announced five new destinations for 2025, including its third international destination – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ). The airline ended 2024 operating 83 routes with previously announced plans to add 15 more in 2025. The airline expects to add additional destinations and routes throughout the year.

Bases:

In 2024, Avelo opened two new bases at the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Orlando-Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL). Avelo also expanded its Connecticut presence with a shared base of operation at Hartford's Bradley International Airport (BDL), bolstering Avelo's existing base at Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). Additionally, the airline announced plans to open two new bases in 2025 at Charlotte, N.C.'s Concord Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). With the addition of ILM and USA, Avelo will have eight bases.



Fleet: Avelo added four Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft in 2024 (1 737-700 and 3 737-800s), expanding its fleet to 20 aircraft (8 737-700s and 12

737-800s). The airline expects to add three 737s in 2025, with an anticipated delivery of the first two in the first half of this year.



Crewmembers:

Avelo enters 2025 with more than 1,100 Crewmembers (how the airline refers to its employees) – this includes approximately 180 Pilots and 260 Flight Attendants.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space.

Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight.

In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo Customers can change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.



About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 53 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL). Avelo will open its seventh and eighth bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM) in spring 2025. For more information visit AveloAir

or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

