Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The maritime market is analyzed by service, vessel type, end use, and region.

According to this report, the global maritime market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2024 and 2032. The market is driven by the expansion of international trade, the adoption of technological advancements, and the global shift towards sustainability.



Technological advancements are propelling the industrial sector, with innovations such as semi-autonomous ships, smart ports, and eco-friendly shipping solutions becoming increasingly popular. With rising concerns about environmental sustainability, there is a growing emphasis on reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency in maritime operations, further contributing to the global maritime market growth.

The expansion of international trade continues to be a primary driver of the maritime market. With globalisation and free trade agreements facilitating the movement of goods, the demand for maritime transportation has surged. Developing economies, particularly in Asia and Africa, have become key players in global trade, further boosting the need for efficient maritime services.

China, one of the largest manufacturing hubs globally, relies heavily on maritime transportation for both imports and exports. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure project aimed at enhancing trade routes, has also contributed to the growth of the maritime sector by improving ports and shipping routes across various regions, consequently driving up the global maritime market share.

The adoption of new technologies is transforming the maritime sector. Innovations such as digitalisation, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and autonomous shipping are increasing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing safety. Digital platforms are enabling better communication between ships and ports, optimising routes, and improving cargo tracking.

Autonomous ships, for instance, have the potential to revolutionise the sector by reducing human errors, cutting down labour costs, and enhancing fuel efficiency. Smart ports, equipped with advanced technologies such as IoT sensors and AI-based systems, are streamlining operations, reducing delays, and enhancing security.

Moreover, blockchain technology is gaining traction in the maritime sector, offering greater transparency and security in shipping transactions. By facilitating real-time tracking of goods and verifying documents, blockchain minimises the risks of fraud and inefficiencies in global trade.

One of the notable maritime market trends is the global shift towards sustainability which has placed environmental regulations at the forefront of maritime sector developments. Governments and international organisations are implementing stricter environmental standards to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set ambitious goals to reduce emissions by 50% by 2050, urging industry players to adopt cleaner technologies and fuel alternatives.

Offshore exploration and production activities, particularly in the oil and gas sector, are driving the demand for maritime services. As energy consumption continues to rise, countries are investing in offshore oil and gas fields, leading to increased demand for specialised vessels, such as drill ships, platform supply vessels (PSVs), and anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS).

Additionally, the renewable energy sector, particularly offshore wind energy, is creating new opportunities for the maritime sector. Offshore wind farms require specialised vessels for installation, maintenance, and transportation of equipment, further boosting the market growth.

The use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel is gaining popularity, as it produces fewer carbon emissions compared to traditional marine fuels. Furthermore, the development of electric and hybrid vessels is also contributing to the sector's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

As per the global maritime market analysis, the United States and Canada have well-established maritime infrastructure, with major ports handling a significant volume of international trade. The region is also investing in offshore energy projects and is home to a thriving cruise sector. Meanwhile, Europe has a strong maritime tradition, with countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom leading in shipbuilding and port development. The region is also at the forefront of adopting sustainable maritime technologies.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Services



Port and Cargo Handling

Shipbuilding and Repair

Maritime Insurance Offshore Supply

Market Breakup by Vessel Type



Container Ships

Bulk Carriers

Tankers Passenger Ships

Market Breakup by End Use



Commercial Defence

Market Breakup by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global maritime market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:



Maersk Line

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

CMA CGM Group

Hapag-Lloyd COSCO Shipping

Key Attributes