Sahm App Celebrates First Anniversary with “1 Million Cash Giveaway”Campaign

(MENAFN- Redhill) Sahm App, the first all-in-one online trading platform, proudly celebrates its first anniversary and the incredible milestone of acquiring one million users with the exciting “Celebrate Anniversary, 1 Million Cash Giveaway” campaign. This initiative expresses gratitude for investors' trust and support by offering SAR 1 million in cash rewards, alongside free shares, cashback coupons, and more.

The campaign runs from December 26, 2024, to January 31, 2025. At the heart of this celebration is the SAR 1 million cash prize, which will be shared among users who grow the Sahm community by referring new users.

During the promotional period, all Sahm App users can compete for a share of the SAR 1 million cash prize by referring new users to the platform. The more successful referrals a user makes, the larger their share of the prize pool. For example, a user who successfully refers five new users meeting the campaign requirements will earn five shares of the reward. There’s no limit to the number of referrals, making this a fantastic opportunity to maximize earnings.

In addition to the cash prize, participants can enjoy other rewards, including free stocks, real-time market quotes, and cashback coupons. Full details on eligibility and participation can be found at: .

Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital, shared:

“Without the trust and support of our clients and partners, none of this would have been possible. The Sahm App was built to meet the needs of domestic investors and has grown because of their feedback and belief in our vision. Over the past year, we’ve made more than 20 major updates, each shaped by insights from our users.

At Sahm, we don’t just aim to build a trading app—we aim to empower our users with a platform they can be proud of. This campaign is our way of saying thank you to the community that has shaped Sahm into what it is today. If you find the app valuable, share it with others. And if you have ideas for improvement, we’re always eager to listen. Together, we’ll continue to grow.”



MENAFN09012025007652016471ID1109072119