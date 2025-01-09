Deloitte Middle East upgrades Tax and Legal Gen AI solution and enhances offerings to accelerate AI adoption

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, January 7th, 2025: Deloitte Middle East’s Tax and Legal practice today announced the launch of the second generation of its in-house pioneering AI-powered solution, Tax Genie 2.0, designed to drive innovation in an increasingly complex tax landscape. Deloitte is at the forefront of AI adoption to reshape and transform industries, with cutting edge solutions that set new standards for progress.



Developed by the Middle East chapter of the Deloitte AI Institute, Tax Genie 2.0 encompasses all areas of the Tax & Legal business, including tax, legal, finance, human resources, risk management, and beyond for Tax professionals. Tax Genie 2.0 is based on GPT-4o with RAG architecture. Using the principles from Tax Genie 2.0, to help Tax & Legal clients ensure a successful adoption of Gen AI solutions, Deloitte employs a robust approach to GenAI implementation that spans every phase—from initial assessment and strategy development to continuous optimization.



Muhammad Bahemia, Deloitte Middle East Tax and Legal Leader, highlighted the transformative potential of Tax Genie 2.0, stating, "The launch of the second iteration of Tax Genie exemplifies our unwavering commitment to innovation in tax and legal services across the Middle East. Our vision is to ensure our clients are well positioned on Gen AI to lead and succeed in the future. Our clients can benefit from Deloitte’s innovation and deep technical capabilities in Gen AI in the Tax & Legal space and this has consistently positioned us as global Leaders."



Although being an in-house platform, Tax Genie 2.0 is a flagship example of Deloitte’s GenAI capabilities. The platform features over 1,000 specialized workflows for a wide spectrum of tax, legal and operational matters. With an intuitive interface and workflow-based architecture, the platform is designed for ease of use, enabling tax and legal professionals to leverage its capabilities without the need for specialized technical skills.



Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East Partner, and AI & Data Leader, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "The combination of generative AI with human insight and data will drive innovation, upgrade business models, and boost efficiencies, all within a secure ecosystem. Our GenAI offerings drive substantial value and directly impacts service delivery across various business functions, setting a new standard in the industry. The hand-in-hand working relationship between our Tax and Legal professionals and our AI & Data experts, combined with the Deloitte AI Institute innovations and creativity, are all enabling us to push boundaries and create impact for our clients and people, which is truly remarkable."



Using the workflow-based principles of Tax Genie 2.0, Deloitte's approach focuses on addressing the specific challenges businesses face today in their tax and legal issues, driven by a deep understanding of each organization's specific tax and legal pain points, operational context, and strategic objectives. By merging Deloitte's industry knowledge with advanced AI technology, Deloitte’ Gen AI offering enables clients to unlock new efficiencies, uncover valuable insights, and achieve holistic digital transformation in areas like the Tax & Legal domain.



The Deloitte offering supports clients throughout the whole journey of AI adoption, establishing itself as the partner of choice for organizations seeking to harness Gen AI's transformative power.





