Takomo Golf Teams Up With Grant Horvat And Strengthens Bryan Bros Partnership

Grant Horvant and the Bryan Brothers sporting Takomo irons.

Takomo Golf, a D2C brand challenging the legacy golf with premium quality, accessible pricing, has joined forces with large industry content creators.

TURKU, NEW BRUNSWICK, FINLAND, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Takomo Co., the Finnish golf club known for premium design, performance, and the accessibility of its products, is announcing today a partnership with golf content creator Grant Horvat and a strengthened partnership with creators George Bryan and Wesley Bryan.In addition to a formalized partnership, Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan, and George Bryan are now shareholders in Takomo Golf .These partnerships represent the latest effort from Takomo Golf to align with and support those who have committed their careers to introducing people to the beauty of the sport and growing the game of golf.At a time when how people view golf is shifting and the way golfers engage with the sport is in flux, Horvat and the Bryan brothers have stood out as positive influencers on both their communities and the growth of the sport, something Takomo fully supports.With the growing brand recognition and the wider reach of Grant and the Bryan Bros, Takomo is further able to execute its mission of giving golfers a new way to get into and thrive in, the game while keeping price points accessible to everyone.As shareholders in Takomo Golf, these creators aim to champion the brand through their social channels, continue to engage their audiences and inspire new, current, and returning golfers along the way. As part of this deal, Horvat, Bryan, and Bryan will all be playing Takomo irons and wedges . Their putters, woods, and drivers in their bags will be products from different companies.“Takomo's dedication to crafting tour-quality equipment while making golf more accessible resonates with me on a personal level,” said Grant Horvat.“Their mission isn't just about creating exceptional gear-it's about empowering more people to step into the game, and thrive within it. That purpose aligns perfectly with why I'm passionate about this sport.”“After a very successful competitive year using Takomos, I am excited to continue to represent a brand committed to high quality and accessibility,” said Wesley Bryan.“As a part of this next phase, I have already begun working on the development of future products and high-level performance with the Takomo team. We couldn't be more excited to be a part of an organization that is truly so focused on growing the game and the golf community." Bryan, a PGA Tour winner, began consulting on Takomo's next generation of wedges in mid-2024. A product that's slated for release in Q2, 2025.“Golf is evolving,” said CEO of Takomo Golf, Sebastian Haapahovi.“The way people engage with the game, get introduced to it and even buy their clubs is changing. Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros have been at the forefront of this transformation, bringing new energy and accessibility to golf. We're thrilled to have them as part of the Takomo family as we continue our journey to offer golfers a new way to play the game.”With this announcement, Takomo Golf reiterates its commitment to redefining the golf industry with an emphasis on delivering premium quality, Nordic design, and accessibility. This partnership is yet another milestone in its mission to revolutionize the way people not only get into the game but thrive within it.

