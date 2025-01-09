Flynas Celebrates Its First Direct Flight Between Jeddah And Djibouti

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- flynas RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated its first direct flight between Jeddah and Djibouti as of January 8, further expanding its network in Africa in line with its expansion plan and the national objectives in the aviation sector.An inaugural celebration was held at King Abdulaziz International Airport on Wednesday, January 8, attended by Djibouti's Ambassador to the Kingdom and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Dya-Eddine Bamakhrama, as well as representatives from flynas and Jeddah Airports Company. The flight was welcomed at Djibouti International Airport by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Djibouti, Faisal Al-Qabbani and Djibouti's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.As of January 8, the leading LCC started operating three weekly flights between Jeddah and Djibouti, extending travel options offered to its guests travelling to and from Africa, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title“We Connect the World to the Kingdom”, in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

