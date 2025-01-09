EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Redcare Pharmacy completes an exceptional year across the Group: 2024 sales up 32% to EUR 2.4bn, with Rx growth in Germany accelerating to 142% in Q4.

Full-year sales increase 32% year over year to EUR 2.4bn; 21% growth in non-Rx sales to EUR 1.6bn and 64% growth in total Group Rx sales to EUR 749M.

In Q4, total sales rise 27% to EUR 674M; non-Rx sales up 22% and total Group Rx sales 37%.

Rx sales growth in Germany accelerates to 142% in Q4, with sales reaching EUR 97M in Q4 and EUR 254M for the full year. Active customer base 12.5M, +0.6M from Q3 (largest quarterly increase ever) and +1.7M versus last year; annual net promoter score of 69.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 9 January 2025. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. today published preliminary sales numbers for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. In the year that the e-prescription became the new standard in Germany, the Group recorded 68.7% growth in Germany's Rx sales to EUR 254 million, with sales growth accelerating from 6.8% in Q1 to 142.4% in the final quarter of the year. Total sales in the quarter grew 27% year over year to EUR 674 million (Q4 2023: EUR 531 million), with EUR 442 million coming from non-Rx sales and EUR 232 million from Rx sales. These numbers round off Redcare's performance for the year to an increase of 31.8% in total sales to EUR 2.37 billion (FY2023: EUR 1.80 billion). The Group ended the year with an active customer base of 12.5 million, an increase of 1.7 million relative to 2023, rising the most – by 0.6 million – in the final quarter of the year. In 2024, Redcare successfully achieved the guidance which was raised on 3 October 2024 for total sales of EUR 2.35 to 2.5 billion, as well as the guidance for non-Rx sales growth in the range of 20-25%. Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy comments:“The past year was exceptional for Redcare. E-prescriptions became the new standard in Germany. With the successful launch of our fully-digital Rx journey and marketing campaigns, we recorded a rapidly increasing number of Rx customers benefiting from the new solution. Our Rx sales growth surged from 7% in Q1 to 142% in Q4.” CFO Jasper Eenhorst adds:“During a fourth quarter that was characterised by a milder cold and flu season in Germany, we achieved strong growth and expanded our market leadership, also in non-Rx. Across our other European markets too, we successfully maintained unabated fast growth, driven by high customer satisfaction.” The DACH segment, comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland posted total sales of EUR 557 million in Q4 (Q4 2023: EUR 440 million), an increase of 26.6% year over year. Non-Rx sales increased 20.1 % to EUR 325 million (Q4 2023: EUR 271 million) and Rx sales by 37.1% to EUR 232 million (Q4 2023: EUR 169 million). In 2024, the DACH segment recorded total sales of EUR 1.93 billion, up 33% from the prior year's EUR 1.45 billion. Sales in the Group's International segment that consists of Belgium, Italy, France and the Netherlands grew 28.5% to EUR 117 million (Q4 2023: EUR 91 million). Year to date, the segment's sales grew 26.4% to EUR 436 million (FY2023: EUR 345 million). All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the Annual Report for 2024 on 11 March 2025.



About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 12 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products (BPC) as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.

