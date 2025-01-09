(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 9, 2025

Photocat A/S and Essity Announce Partnership to Bring Sustainable Dust-Suppression Solution, InnoLig+ © , to Key European Markets

Roskilde, Denmark. January 9, 2025 – Photocat A/S, a leading innovator in sustainable photocatalytic solutions as well as de-icing and dust-suppression products, is proud to announce a distribution and commercial partnership with Essity, a global leading hygiene and company. This collaboration focuses on introducing InnoLig+©, a sustainable lignin-based dust-suppression solution, to key European markets, including the Nordics, Germany, United Kingdom, Poland, Baltics, Switzerland, and Spain. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for effective and environmentally friendly dust-suppression technologies across Europe.

The Serious Impact of Dust on Human Health:

Dust pollution is a significant public health challenge, with far-reaching effects on human health and well-being. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to particulate matter can cause respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic health problems. Fine dust particles, particularly PM10 and PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs, posing risks even at low exposure levels. Industries such as construction, mining, and agriculture contribute significantly to dust emissions, impacting workers, nearby communities, and the environment. Sustainable solutions like InnoLig+© play a crucial role in mitigating these risks by providing effective dust suppression while minimizing environmental harm. By addressing this growing concern, Photocat and Essity are making a valuable contribution to safeguarding public health.

InnoLig+ © Enhances Photocat's Existing Portfolio:

The addition of InnoLig+© to Photocat's product portfolio strengthens its position as a leader in innovative environmental solutions. With its sustainable lignin-based composition, InnoLig+© complements Photocat's existing offerings, such as de-icing and dust-suppression solutions, by addressing the increasing demand for environmentally responsible technologies. Its versatility and effectiveness align seamlessly with Photocat's mission to provide practical, eco-friendly alternatives that reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency for industries and municipalities. By integrating InnoLig+© into ongoing campaigns and leveraging established market channels, Photocat is well-positioned to drive adoption across multiple sectors.

Key Partnership Highlights:



Market Reach Expansion: Photocat has been selected as the exclusive commercial and distribution partner for InnoLig+© in selected European geographies - the Nordics, Germany, United Kingdom, Poland, Baltics, Switzerland, and Spain.

Innovative Solution: InnoLig+© is a lignin-based product offering sustainable and effective dust-suppression properties, uniquely positioned to meet the needs of environmentally conscious industries. Strategic Launch Timeline: Launch preparedness will begin in January 2025, ensuring readiness ahead of the European dust season starting in April 2025.



A Shared Vision for Sustainability:

Jesper Elsgaard, Chief Business Officer at Photocat A/S, stated: "This partnership underscores Essity's dedication to addressing health and environmental challenges with sustainable and innovative solutions. InnoLig+© is a groundbreaking product designed to meet the needs of industries, municipalities, and communities impacted by dust issues. Together with Essity, we are committed to making a meaningful difference by delivering effective dust-suppression solutions that prioritize environmental responsibility while unlocking significant market opportunities across Europe."

Jim Haeffele, Vice President of Technology, Material Breakthrough at Essity, added: " Essity is committed to improving well-being through innovative and sustainable products, shaping a healthier future for all. We are proud to partner with Photocat, a proven leader in the sustainable solutions space. By leveraging their strong market presence and commitment to innovation, we are confident that InnoLig+© will set new benchmarks for dust-suppression effectiveness while advancing our sustainability agenda."

Photocat also confirms that this partnership will not affect its financial performance or market guidance for 2025.

About Photocat A/S:

Photocat is a leading innovator in sustainable solutions, dedicated to harnessing the power of photocatalysis to create a cleaner and more sustainable world as well as eco-friendly and efficient de-icing and dust-suppression solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, Photocat is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Photocat's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company's Certified Advisor is Eminova Fondkommission AB. For more information, visit

About Essity:

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

