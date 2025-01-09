Moi Official Meets Director-General Of Saudi Interpol

Assistant Undersecretary of the of Interior (MoI) for Security Affairs H E Nayef bin Faleh Al Thani met yesterday with Director General of International (Saudi Interpol) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Head of the National Central Bureau of Riyadh Brigadier General Abdulmalik bin Ibraheem Al Saqeeh. The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of security and ways to enhance it.

