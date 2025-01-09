Moi Official Meets Director-General Of Saudi Interpol
QNA
Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for Security Affairs H E sheikh Nayef bin Faleh Al Thani met yesterday with Director General of International Police (Saudi Interpol) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol Riyadh Brigadier General Abdulmalik bin Ibraheem Al Saqeeh. The meeting discussed cooperation in the field of security and ways to enhance it.
