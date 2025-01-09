ICL Academy And Arizona Athletic Grounds Forge Game-Changing Partnership To Educate And Empower Student-Athletes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ICL Academy , a nationally ranked Top 5 private school is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Arizona Athletic Grounds , a premier youth-oriented sports and entertainment facility in Mesa, Arizona. With this partnership, ICL Academy introduces its innovative, passion-based curriculum to the players and families who participate in events at Arizona Athletic Grounds. AAG will now have the opportunity to elevate their game both on the field and in the classroom by joining a school that champions the dreams of its students.“This partnership between ICL Academy and Arizona Athletic Grounds can be game-changing for student-athletes,” said ICL Academy President and Founder Kirk Spahn.“By combining ICL's Impact Learning Model with Arizona Athletic Grounds' commitment to excellence in sports, we're creating a unique environment where students can thrive academically and athletically. Together, we're empowering the next generation to dream big and succeed in all areas of their lives.”ICL Academy Chief Operating Officer Dayton Hansen went on to say,“We are thrilled to partner with Arizona Athletic Grounds to create an environment where young athletes can thrive academically while pursuing their sports ambitions. As a native of Arizona and a former athlete, I would have been thrilled to have access to a facility like AAG, combining elite sports training with a top-tier academic program such as ICL Academy, ranked among the top 5 schools nationally.”ICL is proudly supported by the mentorship of some of the greatest champions across sports and entertainment, including Steve Nash, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Wyndham Clark, Novak Djokovic, and many others. ICL's alumni and students continue to thrive at prestigious universities and in competitive arenas worldwide. Recent graduates of ICL Academy have gone on to attend esteemed institutions such as Stanford, Yale, UPenn, Dartmouth, Arizona State University, and others.Arizona Athletic Grounds has quickly become the premier destination for youth athletics. Known for hosting high-level tournaments and training programs, AAG will now serve as a resource for helping connect young athletes to ICL's personalized educational approach. Through this partnership, student-athletes can enroll in ICL Academy and take advantage of ICL's flexible and rigorous academic offerings, allowing them to maximize their time on the field while pursuing their dreams in the classroom.**Benefits of the ICL Academy Include:**- Access to ICL Academy's personalized, passion-based academic programs.- A supportive learning environment tailored to the demanding schedules of athletes.- Opportunities for players to learn from and be inspired by ICL's global network of championsand mentors.- The chance to graduate from a nationally ranked, college-preparatory school that understandsthe unique needs of aspiring athletes.“We are excited to partner with ICL Academy to introduce their Impact Learning Model to AAGathletes,” said Meg Stevens, President of Arizona Athletic Grounds.“With my background incollege athletics, I know the commitment it takes to be an elite student-athlete and am excitedto introduce our young athletes to this tremendous opportunity to pursue both athletics andeducation at the highest level.”For more information about this partnership and how ICL Academy can help young athletesexcel in both their passions and academics, visit or contact the ICLAcademy admissions team ....**Media Contact:**ICL Academy Email: ...ICL Academy Phone: 310-933-6471

